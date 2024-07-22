Josh Carr has no interest in taking on the vacant head coaching job at the Eagles

Port Adelaide assistant coach Josh Carr looks on during a clash against St Kilda in round 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

PORT Adelaide assistant coach Josh Carr has distanced himself from the vacant West Coast senior job and brushed off speculation linking Ken Hinkley to the post.

A media report out of Perth on Monday suggested the Eagles have made long-time Power coach Hinkley one of their main targets to fill the hole left by Adam Simpson's departure this month.

Carr dismissed the source of that story as unreliable, while also denying he or his management have spoken to West Coast about taking the reins.

"No, not at all," Carr told reporters on Monday.

"I've been really clear from probably this time last year that I'm here to stay in Adelaide and I'm not moving away from Adelaide any time soon.

"Everyone's settled. I've moved a few times over the last few years and I'm fully entrenched at Port."

But when pressed on whether that meant he would put geography ahead of his senior coaching ambition, Carr left some wiggle room.

"Yeah, right now, definitely, yep," he said.

Hinkley has faced fierce scrutiny throughout his 12th season in charge of Port Adelaide and is contracted until the end of next season.

The 57-year-old last week reiterated his desire to see Carr take over at the Power at some stage, amid speculation around a succession plan.

No such plan has been confirmed by the club.

Ken Hinkley leaves the ground after Port Adelaide's loss to Brisbane at Adelaide Oval in round 15, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

West Coast was dealt another blow last week when highly touted Sydney assistant coach Dean Cox ruled himself out of the running for the Eagles job.

Cox was a champion player with West Coast and featured in the club's 2006 premiership side, but is settled in Sydney with his family.

Interim coach Jarrad Schofield is among the candidates to take on the full-time Eagles role.

Ash Hansen, Jaymie Graham, Nathan Buckley, Brett Montgomery, Daniel Giansiracusa, Scott Burns and Andrew McQualter are among the many others who could also be in the running.