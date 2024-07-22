The Match Review results from Sunday's games are in

Eric Hipwood warms up ahead of Brisbane's clash with West Coast in round 18. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE forward Eric Hipwood has escaped suspension for 'tunnelling' Sydney's Nick Blakey in a marking contest during the Lions' win over the Swans at the Gabba on Sunday.

Hipwood initiated contact with Blakey as the Swan flew for a marking contest, causing Blakey to lose his bearings mid-air and fall heavily to the ground. The Sydney forward was able to play out the game.

The incident was assessed as rough conduct and graded as careless, low impact and body contact, drawing a $3,125 fine that can be reduced to $1,825 with an early plea.

Sydney's Tom Papley, Fremantle's Nat Fyfe and Melbourne's Alex Neal Bullen were all fined for careless contact with an umpire in the only other incidents from Sunday's three matches.