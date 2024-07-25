Adam Kingsley will lead GWS until at least the end of 2028 after the club's show of faith

Adam Kingsley during Greater Western Sydney's training session on July 25, 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

ADAM Kingsley has been rewarded for reviving Greater Western Sydney's fortunes with a new three-year contract extension.

The deal means Kingsley, who was already contracted as senior coach until the end of next season, will helm the Giants until at least the end of 2028.

After long-serving boss Leon Cameron departed midway through 2022, Kingsley took over ahead of the 2023 campaign and after a difficult start on the field, guided the Giants to a narrow preliminary final loss to eventual premier Collingwood.

Giants CEO David Matthews said Kingsley's impact on the playing group within 18 months had been "profound".

"He has a great understanding of the game and a game plan built for success, and we are confident he can lead our program into an exciting future," Matthews said.

"Adam has a great ability to teach, motivate and inspire the group and we see him as the ideal person to continue to coach our AFL side as we strive for the ultimate success."

Kieran Briggs and Adam Kingsley during Greater Western Sydney's training session on July 25, 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

For Kingsley, the new deal has always been a fait accompli and a rather uncomplicated process for a coach who has rejuvenated the Giants' on-field fortunes just a season-and-a-half into his first senior coaching position.

"Really happy to lock it away. A bit more security so that's nice, really enjoyed the journey so far with this footy club and really looking forward to what the future holds," he said.

"It's very satisfying, but clearly we know the game keeps moving for our coaching staff and players. I've had tremendous support from everyone at the footy club, so it's not just me, it's a team. I get the lick this time, the other guys will get their turn in due course."

💬 "To have key people in the right place for a long time is really important to us." pic.twitter.com/pSUZvx3vV3 — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) July 25, 2024

Kingsley has led the way in proclaiming the Giants' premiership aspirations from the start of pre-season and there is a school of thought that the club needs to strike now before the core group of Toby Greene, Lachie Whitfield, Jesse Hogan, Stephen Coniglio and Josh Kelly pass their peak.

With a lengthy three-year deal signed, Kingsley said there is a long runway possible for success at the club, rather than just the immediate future.

"I'd like to do both. Strike now and later. That's the plan," he said.

"Toby (Greene), 'Cogs' (Stephen Coniglio), Lachie (Whitfield), Josh (Kelly), they're all 29, 30. They've got a fair bit of footy left in them. We understand the importance of now and we're certainly trying to win now. But we need to grow and develop, build our game and players so that we can win later as well. That's our mindset."