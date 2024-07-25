The AFL has reprimanded Giants midfielder Tom Green for criticism of the MRO and Tribunal

Tom Green handballs during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Port Adelaide in round 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney midfielder Tom Green has been reprimanded for criticising the Match Review Officer and Tribunal on a podcast.

The AFL said on Thursday Green was given a formal reprimand for breaching AFL Rule 19.18(c) with "unfair, unreasonable or excessive public criticism" of the MRO and Tribunal on the 'In The Green Room' podcast.

"These included the following words (or similar) – that the Match Review Officer and/or the AFL Tribunal is "a disgrace" and is "ruining the game," the statement said.

Green was sent a please explain and he unreservedly apologised for his comments.

He made his comments before the club had successfully overturned Toby Bedford's three-match ban for a tackle on Richmond midfielder Tim Taranto.

"The general uproar and consensus around the Toby Bedford decision is that it is a disgrace and I couldn't agree more," Green said on the podcast.

"I don't know if the Tribunal has finally admitted that it is so outcome-based but what is a better look for the game?

"Here is the reality of it: (Port Adelaide's) Zak Butters a couple of weeks ago deliberately punched me in the face, which again I don't want to see him necessarily miss a game for that.

"But in terms of intent and a bad look for the game, Zak Butters punched me in the face and didn't miss any games."

Green added: "I just think you are ruining the game. I honestly think the Tribunal with decisions like that is ruining the game."

The midfielder is averaging 30.1 disposals, 4.7 tackles and 3.1 marks this season.

The Giants are 11-7 and fifth on the ladder ahead of facing Melbourne at the MCG on Saturday night.