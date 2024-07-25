Dustin Martin is pushing to return to play after a back injury and coach Adem Yze says the club is content with how he spent his time off

Dustin Martin in action during the R14 clash between Richmond and Hawthorn at the MCG on June 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

COACH Adem Yze insists there was no internal frustration at Richmond over how Dustin Martin spent his time on the sidelines as the superstar Tiger pushes to return against Collingwood.

Martin could return from the back injury that has sidelined him for three weeks at the MCG on Sunday after training well on Thursday.

He spent a short time in New Zealand with family and friends while recovering from injury amid ongoing speculation as to whether the triple-premiership star will stay, move to Gold Coast or retire.

When asked if there was any internal frustration, Yze said: "Not at all.

"If you look at him and you watch when he bounced back in (to training), he wanted to get home which was great.

"He needed to go and see some family while his back was a bit grumbly but the minute he's walked back in he's got a smile on his face and really enjoying his training and that's all we can ask.

Dustin Martin looks on after the R16 match between Richmond and Carlton at the MCG on June 30, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"When he's at the footy club we want him to enjoy himself and all the other stuff and the external noise, I don't really care about."

Martin was in full training on Thursday, which the Tigers held at Bundoora due to Punt Road Oval being too wet and heavy.

"He's in a good spot. He turned the corner late last week," Yze said.

"Friday, he did a little session then he ran on Saturday. He trained Tuesday with the group but then today's gonna be the main opportunity to train and get some volume in.

"We'll have to make a decision on whether that's enough training volume to go and perform at AFL level.

"... We won't put him at any risk to hurt himself this weekend. The decision making will be around whether one or two sessions is enough or whether he'll need another full week of training."

Yze joked he could play Martin as the substitute, but that appears unlikely.

He was confident Richmond's poor on-field fortunes wouldn't affect Liam Baker's decision on whether to stay at the Tigers or seek a trade to Western Australia.

"Knowing 'Bakes', that's not going to be any part of his decision making," he said, hailing the vice-captain's performances.

"He loves the footy club, his decision making's going to whether he goes home or not. It's not about win-loss and where he sees the future of our footy club and how the next couple of years look like.

Liam Baker looks on ahead of the R16 match between Richmond and Carlton at the MCG on June 30, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"... He hasn't checked out, he's going to play right to the end, and when he makes that decision he'll make that decision."

Tim Taranto and Nick Vlastuin will return from concussion and a back issue respectively against Collingwood on Sunday.

Versatile big man Noah Balta missed Thursday's session through illness but will hope to front up for his 100th game.