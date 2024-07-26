By his own admission, Robbie Fox never thought about being an AFL player. Now, he's about to crack the 100-game mark

Robbie Fox in action during Sydney's win over North Melbourne in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

OF ALL the paths taken to the 100-game milestone, Robbie Fox's AFL road has been one of the more unusual.

And as uncertain as it has sometimes been for the 31-year-old Sydney utility, he says he wouldn't have had his career pan out any other way.

Plucked from the relative obscurity of pick No.34 in the 2017 Rookie Draft from VFL club Coburg, Fox has existed almost exclusively on one-year deals at the Swans for the past eight seasons.

A primary school teacher by trade, he has pondered on many an occasion the prospect of his time at the top level ending, and making a return to the classroom chalkboard.

Most notably, as he struggled to make the Swans side for the first half of the 2022 season, only to play in a Grand Final later that season.

But that chapter, and his performances leading up to the losing GF against a rampant Geleong side, summed up the frightening amount of fight in Fox and the enormous faith he's earned from the Swans coaching staff.

Jeremy Cameron and Robbie Fox contest the ball during the 2022 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

He remains a vital cog in the Sydney machine as he brings up a major milestone on Sunday at the SCG against the Western Bulldogs that he admits he never thought possible.

"It is a bit different. I think what helped me is that when I was younger, I never thought about playing AFL," Fox said.

"I played local footy, I was enjoying my time at uni with mates. One day Coburg rang me to give me a chance, and then all of a sudden Sydney's just picked me up out of the blue.

"I thought if I last one year, that's amazing; if I can play one game, that's amazing; and then you just want to stay in the team. Every year there's different challenges. It's been a unique one but I wouldn't change it."

Fox's story is one of survival.

That's not to diminish his quality and value to the Swans over a long period now but rolling one-year contracts and the constant battle for a place in the team can potentially take its toll.

It's all the Tasmanian product has ever known, though, and it may just be the secret to his success.

Robbie Fox in action during Sydney's win over Melbourne in Opening Round 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"I think if I had too big a contract – I don't know because I've never had it – but complacency could creep in," he admitted.

"I just try and have a balanced lifestyle. I do uni on the side. Every year I'm thinking what's next after footy because this year could be my last. I enjoy every game and season like it could be my last. It's a unique one, I sort of like the pressure."

His story requires undoubted self-belief but also unwavering trust from his coaches and football club.

The Swans have long been an organisation willing to do it the unconventional way with certain players, identifying the talent long before the player is truly aware themselves.

"I probably didn't warrant a chance. I wasn't that good back at Coburg but they saw something in me and 'Horse' (John Longmire) has believed in me from day one.

"My second and third year I was in and out of the team, I wasn't playing good footy so for him to back me and get to a Grand Final, and play important roles each week, it's pretty cool to get to 100 games."

Robbie Fox in action for Coburg in 2015. Picture: AFL Photos

The importance of his role – be it down back, on a wing or as a defensive forward, is not lost on the Swans faithful or his teammates, but Fox can fly under the radar of the wider football public. He's certainly not complaining, though.

"I love it. Up in Sydney, out of the bubble. If I play a bad game hopefully only the coaches know about it, no one else. I wouldn't change it," he said.

A 26-disposal game against Brisbane last week for the second-highest tally of his career sums up the quality that Fox is still demonstrating at AFL level, putting the teaching career on the backburner for a little while yet.

"It's definitely in the back pocket now. I did a couple of days in the middle of the week in my days off and you forget how tiring teaching is trying to control 25 kids," he said.

With injuries starting to pile up at the Swans, Fox's versatility around the ground has become even more valuable.

There's still a cloud around the availability of forward Will Hayward, who trained away from the main group on Friday morning, as he battles an ankle injury suffered in the loss to the Lions last week.

With Justin McInerney (knee), James Rowbottom (cheekbone), Dane Rampe (calf) and Tom Papley (ankle) all sidelined, the ladder-leading Swans are well aware of how stern a test they'll face against the in-form Bulldogs in Fox's 100th.

"They're a great team, with a great midfield. They're playing amazing footy and then up forward they've got all that star power," Fox said.

"We see them as one of the top teams in the comp."