Harley Reid threatened to take the game away from Fremantle before the Dockers ran away in the second half

FREMANTLE coach Justin Longmuir says it was a sign of his team's growing maturity that it soaked up a physical and fiery Western Derby opening and got the job done against a West Coast team spearheaded again by young star Harley Reid.

The Dockers were tormented by Reid in a shock round six loss, and the 19-year-old Eagle again threatened to derail their top-four ambitions on Saturday night with a brilliant return to form.

But Longmuir said the third-placed Dockers' ability to meet that challenge this time around and then power home with 11 of the last 13 goals showed they were better equipped as a team as the stakes rise closer to finals.

"I said to the players after the game, I was really proud of our maturity to be able to work our way through that and slowly get the game on our terms … if you go back to the first derby, we weren't able to work through that," Longmuir said after the 35-point win.

"I didn't think we were below their level, but they forced us into a contest a lot by defending us really well. It felt like it was a finals game, so that'll hold us in really good stead going forward.

"(But) the job is not done. We know that, and it doesn't get any easier. There's going to be more pressure as the year builds and whichever team handles that sort of outcome-based pressure and ladder pressure will put themselves in a really good position.

"So it was a great sign of maturity tonight, but get back on the horse next week and go again."

Longmuir said he recognised early that it was going to be a fiery derby, with tempers flaring throughout as Reid went toe-to-toe with the Dockers' onballers and got caught in a battle of wills with Andrew Brayshaw.

"At times it spilled over and that's what happens when both teams are having a crack. I thought their pressure and their effort in the contest was outstanding in the first half," Longmuir said.

"I thought it was a good mutual tussle all round. Harley was good in the first half and his ability to break tackles and fend off for a first-year player is pretty phenomenal.

"I think Harley gives as good as he gets, and that's what happens in games where there's a lot on the line, a big crowd and both teams have been physical. That stuff happens … it was a great midfield battle."

Longmuir paid tribute to midfield star Caleb Serong, who won his third Glendinning-Allan Medal and tied Jack Macrae's record of 70 consecutive games with 20 disposals or more, finishing with 32 and an equal game-high 10 clearances.

"He's becoming a better player week in, week out. He's had a phenomenal season," he said.

"I thought he had a fair few alongside him today and I thought him and Andy, when they were pretty dominant, those two boys just kept at it and kept at it.

"They were two outstanding performances from our vice-captains today."

West Coast caretaker coach Jarrad Schofield was proud of his team and particularly Reid, saying he loved the first-year Eagle's game and his ability to perform under pressure from both opponents and a hostile crowd.

"For a 19-year-old to be getting booed, to be getting probably flexed and manhandled by a strong side, they're concerned about him," Schofield said.

"I asked the players to play on the edge, and he was right on it.

"Good on them for coming at him, because he's not taking a backward step and we don't want him to take a backward step.

"I was really proud of him tonight. He didn't get caught up in all the external noise and what was going on in the game. He just kept playing hard football."

Schofield also recognised the performances of West Coast's other midfielders, including Elliot Yeo, who shepherded Reid away from a third-quarter melee after the young star had given away a free kick and certain goal to Sam Switkowski.

"When he put his arm around Harley, it's like big brother looking after little brother, and that's why I thought Harley played the game the right way," Schofield said.

"He played tough, didn't get distracted, played on the edge, and he had his big brother looking after him, so as a midfield unit they probably had the better of us collectively, but a lot of positive signs."