Cam Zurhaar has recommitted to the Kangaroos on a long-term deal

Cam Zurhaar celebrates a goal during North Melbourne's clash against Geelong in round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne has been given a huge boost with forward Cam Zurhaar signing a five-year contract extension.

Zurhaar, 26, was set to come out of contract and enter free agency at season's end, but has committed his future to the Kangaroos on a deal until at least the end of 2029.

Taken in the Rookie Draft in 2016, Zurhaar has kicked 160 goals in 117 games for North.

"I love the club and I'm going to be wearing the blue and white for the rest of my life," he said.

"After the bye, we've shown so much as a footy club and we're definitely going in the right direction."

Zurhaar has booted 27 goals in 2024, which is seven shy of his highest in a season (34 in 2022).

The Roos have shown improved signs in the second half of this season and face Richmond at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

"We are absolutely rapt to have Cam sign on for another five years," North head of football talent Brady Rawlings said.

"His decision to join Jy Simpkin and Nick Larkey in turning his back on free agency and committing to the club long-term is a great show of confidence in our future.

"Cam brings a lot of energy to the playing group and our fans, and we look forward to watching him continue to excite in the blue and white for several years to come."