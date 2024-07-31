Finn O'Sullivan joins Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey on Gettable.

GUN DRAFT prospect Finn O'Sullivan is on Gettable this week.

O'Sullivan chats through his frustrating season, how he's found his return from a series of annoying finger injuries, and the prospect of potentially having his name called at pick No.1 later this year.

Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also bring you the latest on 35 players who could be on the trade table this year, including updates on Liam Baker, Tom Barrass, Harry Perryman and plenty more.

They also look at the standouts from a series of under-18s games over the weekend, analyse how Collingwood will attack trade and free agency, and go through how Essendon will tackle a big off-season.

