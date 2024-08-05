Jackson Archer is the Telstra AFL Rising Star nominee for round 21

Jackson Archer looks on during North Melbourne's clash against Richmond in round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SON OF a gun Jackson Archer has become the third North Melbourne player to land a Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination this year.

Archer, who signed a two-year contract extension last week, has put together a strong run of form and impressed in the Kangaroos' 13-point win over Richmond on Saturday.

The son of two-time premiership player Glenn, Jackson Archer had 20 disposals, eight marks and five tackles in the victory.

He joins George Wardlaw (round two) and Colby McKercher (round nine) as a Roo to be nominated for the award this year.

Archer has played 12 games this season, following on from five last year and three in 2022.

The Roos are 3-17 and face West Coast on Saturday.

2024 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

OR: Matt Roberts (Sydney)

R1: Ollie Dempsey (Geelong)

R2: George Wardlaw (North Melbourne)

R3: Harvey Gallagher (Western Bulldogs)

R4: Sam Darcy (Western Bulldogs)

R5: Harley Reid (West Coast)

R6: Darcy Wilson (St Kilda)

R7: Jake Rogers (Gold Coast)

R8: Caleb Windsor (Melbourne)

R9: Colby McKercher (North Melbourne)

R10: Kai Lohmann (Brisbane)

R11: Harvey Harrison (Collingwood)

R12: Bodhi Uwland (Gold Coast)

R13: Luke Nankervis (Adelaide)

R14: Harvey Thomas (Greater Western Sydney)

R15: Logan Morris (Brisbane)

R16: Will Graham (Gold Coast)

R17: Darcy Jones (Greater Western Sydney)

R18: Lawson Humphries (Geelong)

R19: Nick Watson (Hawthorn)

R20: Josh Draper (Fremantle)

R21: Jackson Archer (North Melbourne)