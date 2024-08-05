Jackson Archer looks on during North Melbourne's clash against Richmond in round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SON OF a gun Jackson Archer has become the third North Melbourne player to land a Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination this year.

Archer, who signed a two-year contract extension last week, has put together a strong run of form and impressed in the Kangaroos' 13-point win over Richmond on Saturday.

The son of two-time premiership player Glenn, Jackson Archer had 20 disposals, eight marks and five tackles in the victory.

He joins George Wardlaw (round two) and Colby McKercher (round nine) as a Roo to be nominated for the award this year.

Archer has played 12 games this season, following on from five last year and three in 2022.

The Roos are 3-17 and face West Coast on Saturday.

2024 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

OR: Matt Roberts (Sydney)
R1: Ollie Dempsey (Geelong)
R2: George Wardlaw (North Melbourne)
R3: Harvey Gallagher (Western Bulldogs)
R4: Sam Darcy (Western Bulldogs)
R5: Harley Reid (West Coast)
R6: Darcy Wilson (St Kilda)
R7: Jake Rogers (Gold Coast)
R8: Caleb Windsor (Melbourne)
R9: Colby McKercher (North Melbourne)
R10: Kai Lohmann (Brisbane)
R11: Harvey Harrison (Collingwood)
R12: Bodhi Uwland (Gold Coast)
R13: Luke Nankervis (Adelaide)
R14: Harvey Thomas (Greater Western Sydney)
R15: Logan Morris (Brisbane)
R16: Will Graham (Gold Coast)
R17: Darcy Jones (Greater Western Sydney)
R18: Lawson Humphries (Geelong)
R19: Nick Watson (Hawthorn)
R20: Josh Draper (Fremantle)
R21: Jackson Archer (North Melbourne)