THE FINALS chances of several clubs will be definitively over after this weekend, if our experts' tips are anything to go by.
Recent powerhouses Collingwood and Melbourne are among the teams not to receive a tip, while Hawthorn's surge appears to have hit a wall with Carlton heavily favoured to win that match.
Damian Barrett has not relinquished the lead all year, but only holds a one-point lead over Cal Twomey as we race to a dramatic conclusion to the home and away season.
Check out all the R22 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips.
DAMIAN BARRETT
Sydney – 29 points
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Carlton
St Kilda
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 5
Total: 120
CALLUM TWOMEY
Sydney – 13 points
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Carlton
St Kilda
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 6
Total: 119
MATTHEW LLOYD
Sydney – three points
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Hawthorn
St Kilda
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 5
Total: 116
MICHAEL WHITING
Sydney – 15 points
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Carlton
St Kilda
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 6
Total: 116
SARAH BLACK
Sydney – 14 points
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Carlton
St Kilda
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 6
Total: 115
KANE CORNES
Sydney – 22 points
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Carlton
St Kilda
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 6
Total: 114
JOSH GABELICH
Sydney – 20 points
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Carlton
St Kilda
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 4
Total: 114
NAT EDWARDS
Sydney – 13 points
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Hawthorn
St Kilda
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 5
Total: 113
SARAH OLLE
Sydney – four points
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Carlton
St Kilda
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 5
Total: 113
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Sydney – 19 points
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Carlton
St Kilda
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 7
Total: 111
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Sydney – 22 points
Brisbane
West Coast
Fremantle
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Carlton
St Kilda
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 7
Total: 109
TOTALS
Sydney 11-0 Collingwood
Brisbane 11-0 Greater Western Sydney
North Melbourne 10-1 West Coast
Fremantle 11-0 Geelong
Essendon 11-0 Gold Coast
Melbourne 0-11 Port Adelaide
Carlton 9-2 Hawthorn
Richmond 0-11 St Kilda
Adelaide 0-11 Western Bulldogs