THE FINALS chances of several clubs will be definitively over after this weekend, if our experts' tips are anything to go by.

Recent powerhouses Collingwood and Melbourne are among the teams not to receive a tip, while Hawthorn's surge appears to have hit a wall with Carlton heavily favoured to win that match.

Damian Barrett has not relinquished the lead all year, but only holds a one-point lead over Cal Twomey as we race to a dramatic conclusion to the home and away season.

DAMIAN BARRETT

Sydney – 29 points

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Essendon

Port Adelaide

Carlton

St Kilda

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 5

Total: 120

CALLUM TWOMEY

Sydney – 13 points

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Essendon

Port Adelaide

Carlton

St Kilda

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 6

Total: 119

MATTHEW LLOYD

Sydney – three points

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Essendon

Port Adelaide

Hawthorn

St Kilda

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 5

Total: 116

MICHAEL WHITING

Sydney – 15 points

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Essendon

Port Adelaide

Carlton

St Kilda

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 6

Total: 116

SARAH BLACK

Sydney – 14 points

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Essendon

Port Adelaide

Carlton

St Kilda

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 6

Total: 115

KANE CORNES

Sydney – 22 points

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Essendon

Port Adelaide

Carlton

St Kilda

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 6

Total: 114

JOSH GABELICH

Sydney – 20 points

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Essendon

Port Adelaide

Carlton

St Kilda

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 4

Total: 114

NAT EDWARDS

Sydney – 13 points

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Essendon

Port Adelaide

Hawthorn

St Kilda

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 5

Total: 113

SARAH OLLE

Sydney – four points

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Essendon

Port Adelaide

Carlton

St Kilda

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 5

Total: 113

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Sydney – 19 points

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Essendon

Port Adelaide

Carlton

St Kilda

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 7

Total: 111

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Sydney – 22 points

Brisbane

West Coast

Fremantle

Essendon

Port Adelaide

Carlton

St Kilda

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 7

Total: 109

TOTALS

Sydney 11-0 Collingwood

Brisbane 11-0 Greater Western Sydney

North Melbourne 10-1 West Coast

Fremantle 11-0 Geelong

Essendon 11-0 Gold Coast

Melbourne 0-11 Port Adelaide

Carlton 9-2 Hawthorn

Richmond 0-11 St Kilda

Adelaide 0-11 Western Bulldogs