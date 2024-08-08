Ben Hobbs in action during Essendon's clash against St Kilda in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON first-round draft pick Ben Hobbs could be a trade target at the end of this season, according to AFL.com.au trade and draft expert, Cal Twomey.

Hobbs earned a recall to the senior Bombers side on Thursday for the first time since May after a frustrating campaign that has included just nine games at AFL level.

The 20-year-old has been in solid form at VFL level, but has been behind the likes of Sam Durham, Jye Caldwell and Dylan Shiel in Brad Scott's side.

The squeeze is on for midfield spots at the Bombers, with Twomey previously reporting that Shiel and former No.5 pick Elijah Tsatas could also be trade targets at the end of the season.

On Gettable this week, Twomey said rival clubs have been keeping an eye on Hobbs at VFL level and could look to lure him away from the Bombers at the end of the year despite him being contracted until the end of 2025.

"It's got to a point now where if a club comes to Essendon and wants to grab Hobbs, I think he should go and I think they would probably recognise that as well," Twomey said on Wednesday, before Hobbs was recalled for Saturday night's game against Gold Coast.

"From the outside looking in, he hasn't played, he hasn't been picked, a lot of midfielders are being picked ahead of him over the past 10 weeks.

"He's contracted for next year, but rivals have definitely been watching his VFL games.

"So I'd be looking at him as a definite midfield option (during the Trade Period)."

Hobbs has played 44 senior games since being taken at pick No.13 in the 2021 national draft.

Tsatas, like Hobbs, is under contract and has also been used sparingly at senior level by Scott this year after his debut season was impacted by a serious knee injury.

"Tsatas is an inside midfielder by trade, he's a clearance player but he has some senior players ahead of him," Twomey said on Gettable last month.

"Ultimately, it would be up to the Bombers if anything eventuated there.

"But I'd expect he'd be a player that clubs are assessing going, 'If he can't get a game in their midfield, can he get a game in ours?'"

Ben Hobbs evades Luke Davies-Uniacke during the R22 match between Essendon and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on August 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

One of the reasons for the slide of Hobbs and Tsatas down the pecking order has been the emergence of Caldwell, who along with Durham has been one of Essendon's most improved players this year.

The 23-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, but Twomey says a long-term extension is imminent.

"He has got to be nearly the best out of contract player (available)," Twomey said this week.

"He will stay, it will be four years, but there's no doubt it has dragged out."