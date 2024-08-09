Sydney kicks the last five goals of the game to overrun Collingwood in a classic

Chad Warner celebrates a goal during the match between Sydney and Collingwood at the SCG in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has reignited its season as young gun Errol Gulden put a dirty night behind him to boot the matchwinner in a three-point, come-from-behind victory over Collingwood on Friday night.

The Swans trailed by as much as 27 points in the final term as they looked to bounce back from a humiliating defeat last week, but then booted the last five goals of the game to snatch a 13.11 (89) to 12.14 (86) triumph at the SCG.

SWANS v MAGPIES

The Magpies appeared to be cruising towards a third straight win to keep their finals hopes alive before coming to a standstill in the dying stages for a second consecutive week – and this time paid the price.

The Swans had booted four goals in quick succession when they forced a boundary throw-in deep in their forward pocket, the tap falling to an unmarked Gulden with plenty of time to swing onto his trusty left boot.

Gulden's snap went through to put his side in front for the first time since halfway through the second term, and help get the ladder leaders' campaign back on track after five defeats in their previous six matches.

The masters of the close finish were never likely to give up without a fight and almost reclaimed the lead as Jamie Elliott only just missed with a shot on the run from the boundary line, but the Swans' defence knuckled down from there to hold out the last attacks.

Gulden had little impact on the match before his decisive moment, restricted to a season-low 14 disposals and his smallest tally since early 2022.

Steele Sidebottom put on a midfield masterclass after lining up on a wing next to the Swans starlet from the opening bounce, and gathered 21 touches to be one of the best afield until Gulden's goal turned the result.

07:10 Highlights: Sydney v Collingwood The Swans and Magpies clash in round 22

01:37 Heeney heroics spark last gasp Swansong Isaac Heeney helps lift his side up off the canvas in a final quarter to remember

03:06 Last two mins: Incredible late surge sees Swans overrun Magpies The thrilling final moments between Sydney and Collingwood in round 22

00:37 Gulden leans on trusty left to set stadium alight Errol Gulden lands the knockout blow as Swans come home with a wet sail

00:50 Warner wizardry electrifies SCG with epic strike Chad Warner nails a sensational snap on the burst as Sydney comes charging home

00:41 Hill's persistence pays off after fancy footwork Bobby Hill dances his way through traffic to jam home another from the top of the square

00:37 Livewire Lipinski lifts Pies early in third term Patrick Lipinski lands a cracking goal after a sloppy clearance from Brodie Grundy

00:23 Schultz in hot water after dump tackle leaves Heeney dazed Lachie Schultz may have a case to answer for his treatment on Isaac Heeney late in the first term

00:37 Bytel's soccer beauty catches the eye Jack Bytel gets crafty in the goal square and finishes in style

00:30 Tagger Jordon flips script on Daicos assignment James Jordon claims a clever goal for the Swans despite being tasked with nullifying Nick Daicos

Swans coach John Longmire threw the magnets around with Logan McDonald sent to defence for the third straight match while Luke Parker spent plenty of time playing out of the attacking goalsquare.

The former co-captain made the most of his recall to the starting 22 by limiting Magpies high-flyer Jeremy Howe's aerial and rebounding prowess in his 250th match while also slotting two goals himself.

But Parker and McDonald were back in their more familiar roles as the Swans made a late charge.

Chad Warner (two goals, 33 disposals) was outstanding for the Swans, while Isaac Heeney (one, 32) produced an electric fourth-quarter performance to haul his side over the line.

The narrow defeat puts a huge dent in the Magpies' hopes of taking their premiership defence into September, already a win and significant percentage outside the top eight and now needing two huge victories and other results to fall their way.

Meanwhile, Collingwood's Lachie Schultz could be in trouble for a dump tackle on Heeney that left the Sydney star dazed in the first quarter.

Sluggish Swans almost pay the price for slow starts

After only scoring a single behind across its past two opening terms combined, Sydney made a relatively fast start against Collingwood with the first two majors of the game through Will Hayward and James Jordon. But the ladder leaders soon fell back into old habits to trail at the first change as the Magpies banged on five goals to make it the fourth consecutive match where the Swans have allowed their opponent to score at least that many before the break. The Swans were able to work their way back into the contest in the second term but after failing to lead at the first change for the sixth time in their past seven matches, they are too often leaving themselves with too much to do.

Collingwood veteran turns back clock with midfield masterclass

Steele Sidebottom had battled through a quieter few weeks that suggested his career might finally be winding down, at least until he did what few have been able to do before him and shut down silky Swan Errol Gulden. The 33-year-old paid close attention to Gulden from the opening bounce, while helping to limit the Swans' ball movement that often goes through their young gun in the midfield. Gulden was restricted to only six disposals to the main break, and a season-low 14 for the match, while Sidebottom gathered 21 classy disposals to be one of the best afield.

Parker's bag of tricks is filled with forward craft

Sydney stalwart Luke Parker had started as the substitute in three of his four matches this season before being called into the starting 22 for a surprise role as a deep forward against the Magpies. The three-time club champion added familiar power and pressure whenever around the coalface, but also reminded us that he has plenty of forward craft. Parker was awarded a free kick deep in the pocket when the Pies' defence failed to show enough intent to keep the ball in play, casually took three steps to open up the angle then slotted a right-foot banana through to give the Swans a lift late in the first term.

SYDNEY 3.3 6.5 8.9 13.11 (89)

COLLINGWOOD 5.4 6.8 11.12 12.14 (86)

GOALS

Sydney: Hayward 3, Parker 2, Warner 2, Jordon, McLean, Florent, McDonald, Heeney, Gulden

Collingwood: Hill 2, Crisp, Elliott, Bytel, Cox, Quaynor, McCreery, Lipinski, McStay, Cameron, Long

BEST

Sydney: Rowbottom, Roberts, Heeney, Warner, Blakey, Jordon

Collingwood: Sidebottom, J.Daicos, Quaynor, N.Daicos, Crisp, Cameron

INJURIES

Sydney: Nil

Collingwood: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Sydney: Caiden Cleary (replaced Robbie Fox in the fourth quarter)

Collingwood: Joe Richards (replaced Billy Frampton in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: 37,854 at the SCG