The Eagles have charged home for a stunning comeback win over the Kangaroos

West Coast celebrates its win over North Melbourne in round 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

OSCAR Allen has booted West Coast to a thrilling five-point win over North Melbourne, nailing a match-winning goal with 18 seconds left on the clock.

The Eagles kicked the final four goals of the match at Blundstone Arena on Saturday to stun the Kangaroos, who had led by 35 points in the third term.

Allen slotted five goals in the 15.12 (102) to 14.13 (97) win – West Coast's second in a row under interim coach Jarrad Schofield.

North Melbourne appeared to have the game sewn up when Paul Curtis put his side up 96-77 in the 23rd minute of the last term.

But goals to Elliot Yeo and Allen got West Coast right back in the mix, before Jamie Cripps kicked a major with about one minute left.

Andrew Gaff marked just inside 50 before the retiring veteran's kick fell short, with Allen crumbing and snapping through the winner.

The win was 16th-placed West Coast's fifth of the season, leaving the Kangaroos (17th) just one win above last-placed Richmond, which plays St Kilda on Sunday.

Jeremy McGovern (25 disposals) was huge in defence for the Eagles, while Harry Sheezel (31 disposals) was among several Kangaroos who had strong games.

Sheezel played much of the match with a limp after copping a knock to his lower leg in the second quarter.

Curtis kicked all his three goals in the last term, in what appeared enough to get his team home.

The Eagles started the game strongly, picking up the first two goals before the Kangaroos came to life late in the quarter.

Youngster Eddie Ford snapped a goal from a tight angle in heavy traffic before Toby Pink put his side ahead 26-21 with a major after the siren.

West Coast failed to kick a goal in a scrappy second quarter in which a spectacular flying grab from Harley Reid was a rare highlight.

Reid found himself in multiple scraps in a first half with tempers flaring several times.

North Melbourne's Tom Powell helped his side get ahead 48-26 at the main break with back-to-back goals.

The Kangaroos threatened to run away with it after opening up a 35-point lead before West Coast surged with four straight majors in the third quarter.

Allen picked up three for the quarter including several strong pack marks as West Coast cut the lead to 13 points heading into the final term.

Harley's huge hanger

Involved in plenty of scuffles early on, Harley Reid delivered the moment of the first half. The No.1 draft pick climbed high onto the shoulders of Aidan Corr on the wing, landing on his feet and bringing down one of the marks of the year.

Eagles break through

After losing all nine of their games away from Optus Stadium this year, West Coast finally broke through for an away victory. It marked the Eagles' first win on the road since round 23 last year, when they upset the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, and further enhanced Jarrad Schofield's claims to take the job on a permanent basis.

Young Roo continues to shine

While his side was beaten, Harry Sheezel continued to star. The 19-year-old had 31 disposals and kicked two goals, to go with seven tackles and four clearances. Sheezel looked like he would take the game away from the Eagles, only for a first-half ankle injury to slow him down.

NORTH MELBOURNE 4.2 7.6 10.10 14.13 (97)

WEST COAST 3.3 3.8 8.9 15.12 (102)

GOALS

North Melbourne: Curtis 3, Teakle 2, Sheezel 2, Powell 2, Shiels, Pink, Larkey, Hansen, Ford

West Coast: Allen 5, Cripps 3, Yeo 2, J.Williams, Waterman, Trew, Dewar, Darling

BEST

North Melbourne: Sheezel, Xerri, Powell, Curtis, McKercher, Davies-Uniacke

West Coast: McGovern, Allen, Kelly, Yeo, Trew

INJURIES

North Melbourne: Sheezel (ankle)

West Coast: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

North Melbourne: Zane Duursma (replaced Robert Hansen jnr at three-quarter time)

West Coast: Andrew Gaff (replaced Clay Hall in the third quarter)

Crowd: 6,619 at Blundstone Arena