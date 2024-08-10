GWS overcome a 30-point deficit to stun Brisbane at the Gabba and move to second spot

Aaron Cadman celebrates a goal for GWS against Brisbane in R22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

HERE comes Greater Western Sydney.

Just like they did against Hawthorn six days earlier, an irresistible final quarter has seen the Giants storm past Brisbane at the Gabba on Saturday afternoon to snatch an 18-point victory and solidify a spot in the top four.

Trailing by 30 points at quarter-time and still by 15 early in the last term, Adam Kingsley's men kicked the game's final six goals to win 13.4 (82) to 8.16 (64).

It was their sixth straight win and in the process halted the Lions' winning streak at nine.

Although Brisbane was wayward for much of the day and could have built a greater lead, the Giants were incredible in the final quarter.

Former No.1 pick Aaron Cadman kicked three goals for the term and youngster Darcy Jones added two as the visitors ran in waves to overpower the home team.

After being beaten convincingly around the stoppages early in the match, GWS got back on even terms and eventually won the match by scoring heavily from that source.

Tom Green (28 disposals), Finn Callaghan (24 and a goal), James Peatling (20 and three assists) and Brent Daniels (16, a goal and two assists) were all influential.

Coleman Medal leader Jesse Hogan added three goals to keep his team in the contest.

Brisbane will rue its poor kicking at goal in a defeat that now leaves them vulnerable to missing a double chance in the finals.

They had the chance to slam the door many times, including kicking just four goals from 13 shots in the first quarter.

In general play their endeavour and method could not be faulted, with Will Ashcroft (29 disposals) playing his best game since coming back from a knee reconstruction.

They will now need to beat Collingwood at the MCG and Essendon at the Gabba in the final two weeks of the season to have a chance of finishing in the top four.

Brisbane looked like running away with the game in the first quarter, slaughtering the Giants in every area except the scoreboard.

Despite the inaccurate kicking, which included hitting the post three times, the Lions built a 30-point lead at the first change.

It could have been so much more.

Built on the back of a plus-25 advantage in contested possessions, plus-nine at clearances and a 19-4 domination of inside 50s, they kicked four goals from 13 shots that included two out on the full.

However, a new quarter brought an entirely different complexion over the contest as GWS ramped up its intensity to start the second and banged home three quick goals to wipe away most of the deficit.

Lachie Keeffe lifted in the ruck after being badly beaten by Oscar McInerney early on, while Green and Callaghan got busy through the midfield.

Two goals from Cal Ah Chee steadied the home team and gave them an 11-point advantage at the main break.

It's starting to feel like 2023 for GWS

Just like they did in 2023, the Giants are coming home with a wet sail to finish the season. Last year it was a surge that took them all the way to a preliminary final and now it's six straight wins that has launched them into the top four. Coming back from 30 points down to over-run the Lions at the Gabba is no mean feat, and with remaining fixtures against Fremantle and the Western Bulldogs, destiny is in their own hands to finish in the top four.

Young guns lead the way

While some experienced heads like Tom Greene, Jesse Hogan and Lachie Whitfield all had major influences on the result, it was second-year whiz Darcy Jones that stole the show in the final quarter. With scores level and less than 10 minutes remaining, the 20-year-old kicked two wonderful goals to give his team some breathing space and secure victory. James Peatling also had a major say, while Aaron Cadman had one of the most influential performances of his career with three final-quarter goals helping to seal the result.

Bad (goal)kicking is bad football

As coach Chris Fagan said post-match, the Lions were outplayed around the contest for the final three quarters, but things could have been so so different for Brisbane if it kicked straight. Kai Lohmann, Will Ashcroft and Dayne Zorko all hit the post during the first quarter, while Joe Daniher and Cam Rayner both missed set shots they'd like back. Charlie Cameron's miss from 30m directly in front late in the third quarter when the Lions led by 18 points was indicative of his team's inaccuracy.

BRISBANE 4.7 6.8 7.12 8.16 (64)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 0.1 5.3 7.8 13.4 (82)

GOALS

Brisbane: Ah Chee 2, Daniher 2, Neale, Morris, McInerney, Cameron

Greater Western Sydney: Hogan 3, Cadman 3, Jones 2, Ward, Gruzewski, Greene, Daniels, Callaghan

BEST

Brisbane: Ashcroft, Starcevich, Zorko, Rayner, Brain, Berry

Greater Western Sydney: Green, Jones, Peatling, Daniels, Idun, Callaghan, Buckley

INJURIES

Brisbane: Nil

Greater Western Sydney: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Jaxon Prior (replaced Henry Smith in the fourth quarter)

Greater Western Sydney: Conor Stone (replaced Harvey Thomas at three quarter-time)

Crowd: 31,364 at the Gabba