Players from Essendon and Gold Coast scuffle during their R22 match in 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

A TOTAL of 18 players have been fined after a fiery Saturday of action in round 22, while Port Adelaide ruck Jordon Sweet has avoided suspension for striking Melbourne's Clayton Oliver.

The League handed out a total of $42,500 worth of fines from Saturday's five games, a total bill that can be reduced to $27,500 if all 18 players accept their sanctions.

Big melee explodes twice right on half-time

Tensions spiral out of control as the siren sounds with Sam Draper and Mac Andrew in the thick of the action

Eight players were fined for a melee between Essendon and Gold Coast players at half-time of their clash at Marvel Stadium, including match-winner Mac Andrew, who was cited for striking.

AFL.com.au recently reported on the process that follows a player being fined, with the payroll at multiple clubs set to have a busy week after the Match Review Officer's report.

Sweet, meanwhile, was cited for striking Oliver at the MCG on Saturday night, but the incident was graded low impact to the body so he was handed a $3750 fine and avoided suspension.

Contest heats up as Oliver felled sweetly

Clayton Oliver receives medical attention after this contact from Jordon Sweet