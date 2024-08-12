Taylor Walker will miss at least one match after undergoing eye surgery

Taylor Walker chats to Rory Sloane during the match between Adelaide and the Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval in round 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

ADELAIDE veteran Taylor Walker will miss this week's Showdown against Port Adelaide and is no guarantee to feature again this season after undergoing eye surgery.

The 34-year-old was subbed out in the third quarter of Sunday's win over the Western Bulldogs after accidentally being poked in the eye by Dogs ruckman Tim English.

After examination by a specialist, it was found Walker had suffered damage to the pupil in his right eye.

Crows high performance manager Darren Burgess said another historical and secondary issue was also identified.

"A thorough investigation found very minor damage to the retina and the specialist is confident that it has occurred previously," Burgess said.

"Taylor underwent laser surgery today to correct a small tear and on medical advice, he will miss at least this weekend's game.

"It is worth noting that his eye injury is very different to that experienced by Rory Sloane, who suffered a retinal detachment before announcing his retirement earlier in the year."

Taylor Walker is taken from the ground after getting poked in the eye during the match between Adelaide and the Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

A decision on whether Walker returns for the Crows' final game of the season against Sydney will be made at a later date.

The veteran forward has played 17 games and kicked 27 goals this season.

Walker is out of contract at the end of the year, and despite indicating he would like to play on in 2025, he has not yet been offered a contract by the Crows.