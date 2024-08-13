Melbourne CEO Gary Pert during the match against Brisbane in R15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Superstar Dee's unease becomes public, flag teammate reportedly wants trade

- Melbourne's culture under the spotlight again, CEO Gary Pert forced to react

- Carlton's fitness woes are torpedoing the club's season again with 17 out

- Inside Damo's revealing chat with Patrick Dangerfield ahead of another flag push

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.