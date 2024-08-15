Kevin Sheedy in March, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

- Kevin Sheedy steps down from Essendon's board - better late than never, says Damo

- Former Dons skipper Dyson Heppell snubbed for farewell game at home

- The West Coast coaching job: Are assistant coaches being more picky?

- Collingwood will have nine players over 30 in 2025. Is that too many?

