IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Kevin Sheedy steps down from Essendon's board - better late than never, says Damo
- Former Dons skipper Dyson Heppell snubbed for farewell game at home
- The West Coast coaching job: Are assistant coaches being more picky?
- Collingwood will have nine players over 30 in 2025. Is that too many?
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.