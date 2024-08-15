Kevin Sheedy in March, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Kevin Sheedy steps down from Essendon's board - better late than never, says Damo
- Former Dons skipper Dyson Heppell snubbed for farewell game at home 
- The West Coast coaching job: Are assistant coaches being more picky? 
- Collingwood will have nine players over 30 in 2025. Is that too many?

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.