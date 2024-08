Join Damian Barrett and Nathan Schmook for AFL Daily

Christian Petracca and Tom Sparrow look dejected after Melbourne's loss to Fremantle at TIO Traeger Park in round 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nathan Schmook join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Time to talk for Melbourne star Christian Petracca, whose silence is "deafening"

- Port Adelaide gun Dan Houston to face the Tribunal

- Graham Wright's decision to quit his post at Collingwood

- The circus at Richmond continues

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.