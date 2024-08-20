Toby Nankervis, Dylan Grimes and Trent Cotchin after round three, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THREE-TIME Richmond premiership player Dylan Grimes has announced his retirement from the AFL.

The 33-year-old told his teammates on Tuesday that his 234-game career will come to an end.

A former Tigers skipper, Grimes bows out with three premierships to his name as well as a Jack Dyer Medal and an All-Australian in 2019.

A back injury restricted him just five games this year, the most recent of which came in round 8 against Fremantle.

"The club had plenty of reasons to throw in the towel with me over many years with surgeries, form slumps or whatever (else)," Grimes said.

"There is a part of me that has had a chip on my shoulder for my entire career to try and repay the debt I felt like I owed the club.

"Almost everything good in my life, I have because of here, so thank you.

"I will miss the thrill of the contest, and I will miss the incredible feeling of playing in front of the best fans in the world ... But I leave with no regrets and just a sense of pride for everything we have achieved together."

Dylan Grimes celebrates Richmond's 2019 premiership. Picture: Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images via AFL Photos

Grimes joins fellow premiership Tiger Dustin Martin in retiring this season. Brandon Ellis, a member of Richmond's flags in 2017 and 2019 before moving to Gold Coast, announced his retirement last month.

Grimes and Martin will be farewelled in front of the club's supporters ahead of their match against Gold Coast at the MCG on Saturday.

Originally overlooked in the 2009 national draft, Grimes was instead picked up in the pre-season draft the following year and went on to be a cornerstone of the club's defence during its most successful era.

"Straight away, you could tell that he was going to be a player that got everything out of himself, which 15 years later has certainly come to fruition," CEO Brendon Gale said of Grimes.

"His importance to our team and club across a long period has been profound, and his contribution to our era of success has been outstanding.

"In a role that does not always receive the plaudits, Dylan exemplified, and he was respected and admired across the league as a top-line quality player.

"Dylan had a wonderful career and is one of our most decorated players, but his legacy at the club as a great teammate will be the most lasting.

"On behalf of everyone at Richmond, we cannot thank Dylan enough for what he did for our Club. He was a heart and soul footballer and will forever be a Richmond man."