John Longmire has some tricky decisions to make ahead of Saturday night's game against Adelaide

John Longmire speaks with Chad Warner before Sydney's game against the Western Bulldogs in R20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY will likely welcome back superstar Chad Warner for Saturday night's clash with Adelaide, but coach John Longmire concedes resting players for the final-round fixture is a possibility.

Barring a defeat against the Crows and the most unlikely of percentage swings, the Swans will be 2024 minor premiers and host a home qualifying final.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

After a sudden end of season form capitulation, the Swans have steadied with back-to-back wins against Collingwood and Essendon.

They will still be chasing their best form against the Crows at the SCG this weekend, along with an end to their first quarter struggles.

But after admitting that mental and physical fatigue had played a part in their run of five losses in six weeks, affording some players an extra week off ahead of the finals bye is possible.

Ruckman Brodie Grundy and forward Will Hayward are two players that will be likely be discussed for an extra rest.

Will Hayward celebrates a goal during round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

"If they need it. Will's (Hayward) had a bit of a sore knee for a number of weeks. I was concerned about him last week, but he feels a bit better today," Longmire said.

"Brodie's had a big workload but we've been able to manage him during the week. He's had some time off and downed tools.

"You have to be mindful that it's about this week, there's also a bye the following week. You can go from too much to not enough, we have to get the balance right.

"You can't live in the space of 'you can't play half your team because they might get injured'. That's a dangerous place to live in."

Of the Swans triumvirate of midfield playmakers, only Errol Gulden has played through the whole season without a rest with Isaac Heeney missing a week with suspension and Warner sitting out Friday night's win over the Bombers with a sore calf.

Despite finals being just around the corner, the West Australian will likely be back though to face the Crows.

"He actually felt tight before the Collingwood game (two weeks ago), didn't say anything, played really well and only mentioned it after," Longmire said.

"So, we were really conservative with him last week and gave him the week off. He was keen to play, we said no.

"He trained today and trained really well. It's looking positive for him at the moment."

Both Tom Papley and Justin McInerney will miss this week but are on track for a return in the qualifying final.

Justin McInerney celebrates a goal during round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

The injured duo have trained this week, with McInerney said to be ahead of schedule from a PCL knee injury.

Their inclusions will apply a selection squeeze, with recruit Taylor Adams under pressure after being subbed out last week and a general quiet spell of form.

That looms as a close watch at the Swans come finals after Adams' heartbreak last year in missing Collingwood's premiership due to a hamstring injury.

"Just continue to show experience, leadership and put enormous pressure on around the ball," said Longmire on what he wants from Adams.

"Taylor's got great experience and that certainly helps."

Taylor Adams at Swans training at the SCG on Friday, June 7, 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

The first-quarter conundrum is an issue the Swans are certainly out to remedy this week against Adelaide having gone into the first break behind in eight of their past nine games.

The only first quarter they've won in that time was against the 17th placed North Melbourne at home, and that was only a two-point lead.

"We still haven't cracked it because we haven't got it right. We've got to get better in our first quarters, there's no question about that," Longmire said.

"We better be ready this week when we jump out of the blocks because the other team will be and we need to match that."