Brisbane has been one of the most inaccurate teams in front of goal this season. And it could prove fatal.

Chris Fagan and his team walk off the ground after the R23 match between Brisbane and Collingwood at the MCG on August 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

IF BRISBANE has an Achilles heel that has the potential to hold it back from an elusive premiership, it just might be goalkicking.

A problem that has bobbed up sporadically over Chris Fagan's tenure as coach, struggling to convert gilt-edged chances has reared its head again in the past fortnight.

Although other facets of their game weren't perfect in losses to Greater Western Sydney and Collingwood, poor goalkicking was at the top of the list in a neon sign.

Following Saturday's one-point loss to the Magpies, Fagan said the lessons were obvious.

"The main one will be take your opportunities in front of goal, which has been a thing I've had to talk about too often this year, I reckon," he said.

"In a lot of our losses, it's had something to do with it.

"The players will know it. We'll just get to work and try and do a better job next week."

Charlie Cameron kicks for goal during the R22 match between Brisbane and GWS at the Gabba on August 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane did more than enough to win both games, but walked away losers, and now must beat Essendon at the Gabba on Saturday night to likely host an elimination final (although a West Coast upset over Geelong would keep the door ajar for the top four).

It's not just one player and it's not just a two-game sample, either.

Joe Daniher, Cam Rayner, Charlie Cameron and Logan Morris all missed routine chances against the Giants, with Daniher, Rayner, Kai Lohmann and Zac Bailey among the culprits against the Magpies.

Joe Daniher reacts after missing a goal during the R23 match between Brisbane and Collingwood at the MCG on August 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

With a goal accuracy of 47.2 per cent, Brisbane is ranked 14th in the AFL, with the Western Bulldogs (15th) and Port Adelaide (18th) the only finals contenders ranked lower.

Statistics provided by Champion Data also shows the Lions have hit the woodwork the third most of any team, 32 times, trailing only – you guessed it – Port (36) and the Bulldogs (35).

Most Shots Hitting the Post Club Posts Port Adelaide 36 Western Bulldogs 35 Brisbane Lions 32 St Kilda 32 Hawthorn 30

So, there's an element of (bad) luck.

However, many Lions have had a wonky radar in 2024.

Of players to have at least 15 shots at goal, Josh Dunkley (27.3 per cent from 22 shots), Jarrod Berry (31.3 per cent from 16 shots) and injured Linc McCarthy (42.1 per cent from 19 shots) have the lowest hit rates.

Of the guys that take the bulk of the shots though, Kai Lohmann (24 goals from 54 shots), Joe Daniher (49 from 109) and Charlie Cameron (34 from 75) are the primary offenders.

Lions Inaccurate Players - Min 15 Shots Player Goals Shots Shot at Goal Accuracy Josh Dunkley 6 22 27.3% Jarrod Berry 5 16 31.3% Lincoln McCarthy 8 19 42.1% Kai Lohmann 24 54 44.4% Joe Daniher 49 109 45.0%

If you want to delve a little deeper, the set shots are the main concern.

Brisbane is kicking 50.3 per cent of its set shots for goal, which ranks 16th in the AFL (just Richmond and Port are lower).

If, and it's a big if, Brisbane can straighten its radar for the remainder of 2024, it'll go a long way towards a successful run in September.