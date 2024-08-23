Adam Treloar is tackled during the round 14 match between the Greater Western Sydney and Western Bulldogs, June 18, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

ADAM Treloar is the man most likely to be in the sights of Greater Western Sydney tagger Toby Bedford as Adam Kingsley hailed the Western Bulldogs as the 'best team in the competition'.

Whether Kingsley was trying to apply some extra pressure on their rivals ahead of Sunday’s salivating fixture in Ballarat that has huge implications on the finals, is unknown.

This is a game that needs no extra subplots though or fuel added to the fire.

If GWS wins it can potentially lock up second spot and a home qualifying final with what would be a club-first eighth win in a row.

For the Bulldogs it's huge - lose and they may miss September action altogether.

That proposition sums up how remarkably tight this season has been as the Giants try and rectify their round 10 defeat to the Bulldogs at home, inspired by Treloar's 35 disposals.

Marcus Bontempelli is always the Dogs' biggest threat, but with his tendency to drift forward, Treloar is the most likely option for Giants’ midfield lockdown man Bedford.

"Possibly, (Treloar) was best on ground last time we played them. He's certainly a really dangerous player," Kingsley said after training on Friday.

"Bontempelli we know is a star of the competition, so there’s a few options there for us and we'll choose one to start on, but that doesn't mean that we won't flip during the game and take the guy who is in the most damaging form.

Marcus Bontempelli and Toby Bedford during the round 20 match between Western Bulldogs and GWS at Mars Stadium, July 29, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"We're looking forward to getting down there and challenging ourselves against a team that you could argue is the best in the comp right now.

"Their stoppage game is in good order, their attack and defence are really strong. They can score through different avenues; they can transition the ball. They provide good service to their talls, but their smalls get involved too so they’re quite dangerous ahead of the ball," Kingsley added.

The Giants coach was happy to praise his own charges though, declaring his team is "in better shape and better prepared for finals" than they were last year when they finished just one point off a Grand Final spot.

A key factor in that is Coleman Medallist-elect Jesse Hogan, who is 10 goals clear of second placed Charlie Curnow who won't play for Carlton on the weekend.

Hogan is also on track to be the most accurate Coleman Medal winner in 20 years and Kingsley is not fussed on the theory that the Giants’ over-reliance on him is a potential weakness.

"We're not going to stop kicking him the ball, just to not be so reliant on him," Kingsley said.

"He's just in one of those patches of form where every time we kick it to him something seems to happen for us, whether it's him marking the ball or creating a spillage so that we can create from that.

"I think there are times where we can be too reliant, but our balance ahead of the ball is strong. Against Brisbane, (Aaron) Cadman and (Darcy) Jones stood up for us and provided the spark in the final quarter, so I'm really comfortable with our forward mix."

Brent Daniels' purple patch that has catapulted him into All-Australian calculations only adds to that, while Toby Greene has now kicked 20 goals in his last eight games.

The form of James Peatling had added further depth to the Giants midfield, but Kingsley concedes that along with Harry Perryman and Isaac Cumming, the club is no closer to tying him down to a new contract.

"You always have concerns. We're trying to encourage him to sign as quickly as possible. He's fielding offers from elsewhere, so we stay patient and keep our fingers crossed."

However, the key focus for now is Sunday's clash in Ballarat against an old foe and the possibility of locking away a home qualifying final for a team still bullish about winning its first ever premiership.

"There's a certainly a real determination against them to try and get the win.

"That happens against everyone but, because of the history, that's magnified in this match-up," Kingsley said.