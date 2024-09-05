Geelong has a week off after thumping Port Adelaide, Ken Hinkley's woes made worse by injury

Brad Close and Jeremy Cameron during the Second Qualifying Final between Port Adelaide and Geelong at Adelaide Oval, September 5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG is through to an incredible ninth preliminary final under coach Chris Scott after an ambush at Adelaide Oval on Thursday night, with Port Adelaide now staring at the prospect of another straight sets exit after a brutal 84-point loss.

The Cats made a statement on the road in their first final since the 2022 premiership, overpowering Port in a dominant second half to win 20.18 (138) to 7.12 (54) and move one win away from their third Grand Final in five seasons.

POWER v CATS Full match coverage and stats

They left their more fancied opponents rattled in what was the Power's fourth straight finals loss and a nightmare result that included a run of 11 goals to one in the second half, with little response offered.

The Power will now need to take the long road through September and could enter a semi-final next week without star midfielder Zak Butters, who was substituted just after half-time after suffering a rib injury in a heavy knock during the first half.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 01:22 Stengle’s sizzling four sparks goals galore Tyson Stengle plays a key hand in Geelong’s rout with four eye-catching majors

07:14 Highlights: Port Adelaide v Geelong The Power and Cats clash in the second qualifying final

00:46 Cameron cooks up two more as prelim awaits Jeremy Cameron adds more polish to his outstanding evening as the Cats book their spot in the preliminary final

00:38 Jase wins the chase as Power finally craft another Port Adelaide breaks its deadlock in the final term as Jase Burgoyne flashes through right in front of goal

00:46 Double Mannagh magic as Cats continue to run wild Shaun Mannagh piles on more pain for the Power with a pair of sizzling goals in the third term

00:42 Miers inspires before cheeky Jezza lights it up again Gryan Miers squeezes home a ripper before Jeremy Cameron conjures more magic to rile up the crowd

00:30 Rising Star living up to name with smooth speccy Ollie Dempsey marks his recent accolade with a quality high-flying grab in the second term

00:47 ‘Born in June, born for September’: JHF arrives Jason Horne-Francis keeps his poise and nails a delightful dribbler to ignite the home crowd

00:42 Jezza’s jaw-dropping boundary goal stuns Adelaide Oval Jeremy Cameron conjures an absolutely ridiculous major from the tightest of angles to shock the Power early

Geelong was finely tuned after the pre-finals bye, taking away the Power's ball movement with an organised defence, and then ripping them apart at ground level in the front half as Tyson Stengle, Shaun Mannagh and Gryan Miers combined for 10 goals.

In the midfield, Max Holmes (28 disposals and five inside 50s) set up the Cats with a brilliant first half and champion Patrick Dangerfield (24 and eight) finish the Power off with a combative second half, overshadowing the Power's vaunted and deeper onball mix that was supposed to be a weapon.

Learn More 07:14

Superstar forward Jeremy Cameron was the icing on top, kicking four masterful goals to sound a warning to the rest of this year's contenders that he will be a significant factor in the premiership race.

The Power led for only a moment early in the second quarter before conceding 16 goals to two in a devastating run that saw the final margin eclipse their 71-point loss to the Western Bulldogs in the 2021 preliminary final.

Learn More 00:46

The decision to select forward/ruck Charlie Dixon did not pay off, with the veteran unable to impact the game and finishing goalless and with just three touches on a difficult night for the team's forwards.

At the other end of the ground, young Geelong forward Shannon Neale delivered with two goals to justify his selection ahead of Cats champion Tom Hawkins, who now faces a battle to regain his place in the team.

Learn More 01:22

If Port's belief was at an all-time high coming in on Thursday night, then it took a hit quickly after some fumbles and dropped marks in the opening exchanges that signalled finals pressure had arrived.

Geelong seized on the nervous moments as Stengle scrambled the first goal and Cameron converted from the pocket, kicking one of the goals of the year as he ran towards the boundary on his left foot.

Learn More 00:42

Jason Horne-Francis was not on the ground for more than six minutes after starting on the bench, and the Power midfield was taking a beating without him as Holmes quickly got off the leash and became the most damaging player on the ground.

The Power started to get the game on their terms later in the quarter and looked dangerous when their tall forwards were given on-on-one opportunities, with Mitch Georgiades beating Jack Henry for his first and Horne-Francis seeing off two opponents to cut the margin to three points at the first break.

Learn More 00:47

Port enjoyed another run early in the second quarter with back-to-back goals to Willie Rioli and Jed McEntee to grab their first lead, but the Cats took control thereafter, chiefly through the midfield, which became a major scoring source for the team.

The performance was all the more impressive given they were without star defender Tom Stewart (illness), whose shift into the midfield had been crucial in the top-four charge.

Learn More 00:46

The third quarter would have been painful to watch for the Port faithful as Geelong controlled possession, broke tackles, and then won everything that came its way inside 50 on the ground as Mannagh and Bowes did the damage.

The talls put the exclamation point on the victory as the Cats secured an MCG preliminary final in the best possible path through to a Grand Final.

PORT ADELAIDE 3.4 6.7 6.9 7.12 (54)

GEELONG 3.7 9.9 14.16 20.18 (138)

GOALS

Port Adelaide: Burton, Burgoyne, Georgiades, Horne-Francis, McEntee, Rioli, Rozee

Geelong: Cameron 4, Stengle 4, Mannagh 3, Miers 3, Bowes 2, Neale 2, Bruhn, O.Henry

BEST

Port Adelaide: Bergman, Wines, Horne-Francis, Burton

Geelong: Dangerfield, Holmes, Stengle, Cameron, Mannagh, Miers, Bowes

INJURIES

Port Adelaide: Butters (ribs)

Geelong: Nil

LATE CHANGES

Port Adelaide: Nil

Geelong: Tom Stewart (illness) replaced in the selected side by Oisin Mullin

SUBSTITUTES

Port Adelaide: Quinton Narkle (replaced Zak Butters in the third quarter)

Geelong: Zach Tuohy (replaced Gryan Miers in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: 50,342 at Adelaide Oval