Toby Bedford is no certainty to face Sydney after managing a calf issue, while the Giants also need to make a call on a host of other players

Toby Bedford interacts with Toby Greene during Greater Western Sydney's training session at Vailo Community Centre on September 5, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

GREATER Western Sydney tagger Toby Bedford remains under an injury cloud for Saturday's qualifying final against Sydney, but the Giants say Finn Callaghan will play despite managing a knock this week.

The Giants have a handful of selection calls to make ahead of the clash at the SCG, with Bedford managing a calf issue and Jake Riccardi and Isaac Cumming available again after lengthy injury absences.

If fit, Bedford is expected to play a shutdown role on one of Chad Warner or Errol Gulden, but Kingsley conceded on Thursday his availability remains up in the air.

"Based on training, I am (confident) but again, we've got to assess the risks attached to his injury," he said.

"Yeh it's been tricky, if he doesn't play it's deciding who plays that role, if anyone. I don't think we have anyone who plays like Toby. That's a challenge. The other challenge is who we tag.

"Jake (Riccardi) got through so that'll be a selection. Which way we go there, I'm not too sure, whether we bring Riccardi in.

"I like what (Lachlan) Keeffe has been doing for us, particularly as a second ruck and (Aaron Cadman) has been competing really well in front of the ball."

The Giants' midfield will face a litmus test at the SCG, with Tom Green, Josh Kelly and Stephen Coniglio going head-to-head against Sydney's star trio of Warner, Gulden and Isaac Heeney.

Heeney (28 goals) and Warner (32) pose major threats at the stoppage, while two-time All-Australian Gulden is certain to cause trouble on the wing.

The Swans were able to get on top at the contest in both editions of the Sydney derby this season, but Kingsley expects his side will embrace the challenge.

"We haven't got it right against the Swans the last two (games)," he said.

"The Swans midfield is basically the All-Australian midfield so it's going to be an enormous challenge. We're aware of that.

"We'll embrace that challenge. We'll attack it and if we're good enough, we'll come out on top."

The Giants will be wiping the slate clean after losing their last three meetings, including two this season, with the Swans.

"We haven't really spoken about the history," Kingsley said.

"Recent history would suggest the Swans are a far better team than us and they've beat us twice this year.

"They're clearly the best team in the competition. They finished on top of the ladder miles in front percentage-wise, which is a telltale sign they're the best team in the League.

"So it's a tough game for us, we're fully aware of that.

"We're going to have a crack like we do in every game, but we know it's going to be a tough ask to beat them, particularly in front of their home crowd so we don't really draw on history."