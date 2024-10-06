Who won your club's best and fairest count? Check it out

Jeremy McGovern, Zak Butters, Nick Daicos and Marcus Bontempelli. Pictures: West Coast Eagles, Port Adelaide FC, Collingwood FC, Western Bulldogs.

BRISBANE star Lachie Neale added to his glittering CV in a premiership year, while Nick Daicos and Isaac Heeney capped brilliant seasons with their first best and fairests.

Neale, a two-time Brownlow medallist, claimed a fourth Merrett-Murray Medal, adding to four All-Australians, this year's Gary Ayres Award and becoming a premiership captain.

Daicos followed in the footsteps of his father Peter and brother Josh to win his first Copeland Trophy, while Heeney – who was superb in 2024 – won the Bob Skilton Medal.

History was made at Adelaide, with the Malcolm Blight Medal shared for the first time.

Meanwhile, Marcus Bontempelli (sixth Charles Sutton Medal) and Zach Merrett (fifth Crichton Medal) reached new heights at the Western Bulldogs and Essendon respectively.

Check out the top 10 of every club's best and fairest award below.

2024 Malcolm Blight Medal

=1. Jordan Dawson - 107 votes

=1. Ben Keays - 107 votes

3. Jake Soligo - 93

4. Max Michalanney - 89

5. Darcy Fogarty - 87

6. Rory Laird - 82

7. Josh Rachele - 79

8. Izak Rankine - 72

9. Matt Crouch - 72

10. Lachlan Sholl - 69

How they vote: Coaches rate every player with a score out of 10 after every game this season.

Your 2024 Club Champions 😍 pic.twitter.com/4o6g516L1Q — Adelaide Crows (@Adelaide_FC) October 5, 2024

2024 Merrett-Murray Medal

1. Lachie Neale - 73 votes

2. Dayne Zorko - 72

3. Josh Dunkley - 71

4. Hugh McCluggage - 64

5. Dary Wilmot - 61

6. Ryan Lester - 60

=7. Harris Andrews - 56

=7. Jarrod Berry - 56

=7. Joe Daniher - 56

=10. Oscar McInerney – 54

=10. Cam Rayner - 54

How they vote: The senior coach and his assistant coaches allocate up to four votes each for an individual performance, meaning the maximum a player can receive for one match is 24 votes.

2024 John Nicholls Medal

1. Patrick Cripps - 204 votes

2. Nic Newman - 148

3. Sam Walsh - 147

4. Jacob Weitering - 144

5. George Hewett - 141

6. Blake Acres - 122

7. Tom De Koning - 121

8. Harry McKay - 117

9. Charlie Curnow - 116

10. Matt Kennedy - 110

How they vote: Carlton's best and fairest is decided by the senior coach and three assistants giving as many players as they choose between 0-4 votes per game. The most votes any player can poll in a single match is 16.

2024 E.W. Copeland Trophy

1. Nick Daicos – 997 votes

2. Darcy Cameron – 859

3. Josh Daicos – 741

4. Jack Crisp – 740

5. Steele Sidebottom – 719

6. Scott Pendlebury – 682

7. Patrick Lipinski – 656

=8. Bobby Hill – 645

=8. Brayden Maynard – 645

10. Darcy Moore – 632

How they vote: The E.W. Copeland Trophy is decided by five members of the coaching panel each awarding up to 22 votes for each game (there is no minimum). Coaches vote each round and award players one vote if they played their role, two votes for a more significant contribution, and three votes for high-end games. The player then gets an average score for each game.

Our 2023, 1982 and 1988, and 2024 E.W. Copeland Trophy winners 😍🏅



Peter, Josh, and Nick Daicos become the first father and two-son combination to have all won their club best and fairest award! pic.twitter.com/6WDzxQFBpU — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) October 4, 2024

2024 Crichton Medal

1. Zach Merrett - 212 votes

2. Nic Martin - 197

3. Sam Durham - 184

4. Andrew McGrath - 157

5. Jye Caldwell - 154

6. Ben McKay - 151

7. Kyle Langford - 131

8. Mason Redman - 108

9. Jake Stringer - 104

10. Harrison Jones - 80

How they vote: All players are given an overall score out of five for their performance and also given a rating out of five for key Bomber attributes that when combined give them a maximum of 25 votes a game.

The 2024 Crichton Medal top three, Nic Martin, Zach Merrett and Sam Durham. Picture: AFL Photos

2024 Doig Medal

1. Caleb Serong – 240 votes

2. Andrew Brayshaw – 231

3. Hayden Young – 200

4. Josh Treacy – 185

5. Sam Switkowski – 168 (on countback)

6. Jordan Clark – 168

7. Luke Ryan – 154

8. Alex Pearce – 144

9. Luke Jackson – 130

10. Brandon Walker - 118

How they vote: The senior coach and his assistants allocate up to five votes to each player after every game, based on how they performed their role. Each player can receive a maximum of 20 votes for each game.

L-R: Hayden Young, Andrew Brayshaw, Caleb Serong, Josh Treacy, Josh Draper. Picture: Fremantle FC

2024 Carji Greeves Medal

1. Max Holmes - 164 votes

2. Zach Guthrie - 120 votes

3. Jeremy Cameron - 118 votes

4. Tom Stewart - 117 votes

5. Tyson Stengle - 107 votes

6. Gryan Miers - 95 votes

7. Ollie Dempsey - 73 votes

8. Ollie Henry - 69 votes

9. Brad Close - 66 votes

10. Patrick Dangerfield - 65 votes

How the voting works: After each game, the senior and assistant coaches review and rate each players performance on a scale of 0 to 10. Votes are only polled in games where a player’s performance has been deemed of a high quality by the coaching group. All matches are counted towards their final total.

2024 Club Champion Award

1. Sam Collins - 68 votes

2. Bodhi Uwland - 56

3. Sam Flanders - 55

4. Matt Rowell - 54

5. Noah Anderson - 50

6. Mac Andrew - 49

7. Wil Powell - 43

8. Ben Long - 39

9. Touk Miller - 36

10. Jarrod Witts - 35

How they vote: Players are assessed on their performance by Gold Coast's match committee, with all players receiving a rating from 0-5 for each game they play. The match committee make a joint decision on each player, meaning the maximum votes a player can receive in any match is five.

2024 Kevin Sheedy Medal

1. Jesse Hogan - 67 votes

2. Tom Green - 66

3. Lachie Whitfield - 66

4. Connor Idun - 56

5. Brent Daniels - 50

6. Jack Buckley - 49

7. Toby Greene - 45

=8. Toby Bedford - 41

=8. Harry Perryman - 41

10. Harry Himmelberg - 40

How they vote: The Kevin Sheedy Medal is decided by the senior coach and three assistant coaches awarding up to four votes to each player every round, meaning each player is able to receive a maximum of 16 votes per match.

Capping off his career-best season with the 2024 Kevin Sheedy Medal 🧡 pic.twitter.com/w4XVuaXMoV — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) October 3, 2024

2024 Peter Crimmins Medal

1. Jai Newcombe - 155 votes

2. Dylan Moore - 146

3. Jarman Impey - 119

4. James Worpel - 116

5. Blake Hardwick - 114

6. Connor Macdonald - 113

7. Karl Amon - 110

8. Jack Scrimshaw - 108

9. Jack Ginnivan - 107

10. Massimo D'Ambrosio - 101

How they vote: Coaches give three votes to the best player or players, two for a good performance and one for a player who beat their opponent. Four votes could be awarded for an exceptional game, on a rare occasion.

2024 Keith 'Bluey' Truscott Memorial Trophy

1. Jack Viney – 407 votes

2. Max Gawn – 405

3. Alex Neal-Bullen – 402

4. Kysaiah Pickett – 369

5. Ed Langdon – 352

6. Trent Rivers – 350

7. Judd McVee – 347

8. Kade Chandler – 337

9. Steven May – 316

10. Tom McDonald – 301

How they vote: The senior coach and his three assistant coaches awarded players up to a maximum of 40 votes for each match.

Jack Viney and coach Simon Goodwin at Melbourne's best and fairest awards on October 4, 2024. Picture: Melbourne FC

2024 Syd Barker Medal

1. Luke Davies-Uniacke - 242 votes

2. Tristan Xerri - 229

3. Harry Sheezel - 212

4. Paul Curtis - 140

5. Tom Powell - 139

6. Cam Zurhaar - 129

7. Charlie Comben - 126

8. Aidan Corr - 125

9. Luke McDonald - 124

10. Jackson Archer - 115

How they vote: North Melbourne's coaches vote individually after each round via a 4-3-2-1 system. Five coaches vote each week, with the maximum number of votes a player can receive for a single round being 20.

"My teammates put me in this position … (they) let me play my footy in the best way I can for this club."



Our Syd Barker Medal winner speaks 🏅#Kangas pic.twitter.com/djaLCqBG13 — North Melbourne FC (@NMFCOfficial) September 14, 2024

2024 John Cahill Medal

1. Zak Butters - 159 votes

2. Jason Horne-Francis - 152

3. Aliir Aliir - 129

4. Connor Rozee - 118

5. Dan Houston - 117

6. Willem Drew - 115

=7. Darcy Byrne-Jones - 112

=7. Brandon Zerk-Thatcher - 112

9. Miles Bergman - 103

10. Ollie Wines - 93

How they vote: Coach Ken Hinkley, each player's line coach and football manager Chris Davies each rate every player between 0-5. A maximum of 20 and minimum of zero votes are awarded per player.

What a season, what a player ⭐ pic.twitter.com/EBKeLnkWlI — Port Adelaide FC (@PAFC) October 4, 2024

2024 Jack Dyer Medal

1. Daniel Rioli - 40 votes

2. Nick Vlastuin - 38

3. Toby Nankervis - 36

4. Nathan Broad - 33

=5. Liam Baker - 30

=5. Shai Bolton - 30

7. Rhyan Mansell - 29

8. Jayden Short - 26

9. Ben Miller - 25

10. Dion Prestia - 24

How they vote: All players receive a rating between 0-5 from the match committee, after assessing each person's offensive, defensive and contest impacts on a game. Votes are not given if a player has produced what the match committee assesses as a "below average" performance.

2024 Trevor Barker Award

1. Callum Wilkie - 206 votes

2. Jack Sinclair - 174

3. Josh Battle - 161

4. Rowan Marshall - 143

5. Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera - 133

6. Jack Steele - 122

7. Jack Higgins - 108

8. Darcy Wilson - 99

9. Mitch Owens - 84

10. Bradley Hill - 72

How they vote: The Trevor Barker Award sees coaches independently award votes between zero and four to players throughout the season to determine the best and fairest. Votes are attracted through not only solo on-field contributions, but also how best an individual plays their role, assists their teammates and represents the team agreed upon Saints brand of football.

2024 Bob Skilton Medal

1. Isaac Heeney - 956 votes

2. Errol Gulden - 888

3. Chad Warner - 813

4. Brodie Grundy - 750

5. Nick Blakey - 648

6. James Rowbottom - 639

7. Oliver Florent - 628

8. James Jordon - 622

9. Jake Lloyd - 605

10. Tom Papley - 576

How they vote: The Bob Skilton Medal is decided by John Longmire and four assistant coaches awarding up to 10 votes to each player every round, meaning each player is able to receive a maximum of 50 votes per match.

L-R: Chad Warner, Isaac Heeney and Errol Gulden at Sydney's best and fairest awards on October 4, 2024. Picture: Sydney FC

2024 John Worsfold Medal

1. Jeremy McGovern – 184 votes

2. Elliot Yeo – 177

3. Jake Waterman – 155

4. Liam Duggan – 141

5. Brady Hough – 136

6. Jamie Cripps – 127

7. Tom Barrass – 122

8. Tom Cole – 117

9. Harley Reid – 114

10. Tim Kelly – 112

How they vote: Five members of the match committee rate each player on a scale of zero to three after each game.

2024 Charles Sutton Medal

1. Marcus Bontempelli - 314 votes

=2. Adam Treloar - 245

=2. Bailey Dale - 245

4. Liam Jones - 203

5. Ed Richards - 188

6. Tom Liberatore - 170

7. Lachlan Bramble - 168

8. Rory Lobb - 163

9. Bailey Williams - 161

10. Taylor Duryea - 152

How they vote: The voting process sees the five-man match committee award up to five votes each – for a maximum of 25 – following each match.