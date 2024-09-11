West Coast is still scouring the market for candidates but remains hopeful it can appoint Adam Simpson's successor this month

Jarrad Schofield and Don Pyke after West Coast's win over Gold Coast in round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast remains confident it will be able to announce its next senior coach this month, despite holding off formal presentations with all candidates until at least next week.

The Eagles have been on the hunt for Adam Simpson's permanent successor since July and continue to refine a shortlist of candidates that includes assistant coaches still involved in finals.

The club is still in the process, however, of scouring other candidates through consultant Gerard Daniels and is yet to close itself off to late options that might emerge.

It means formal presentations – including any for candidates not involved in finals – could be more than a week away as the Eagles wait to complete the current step in their search before moving forward with panel interviews.

West Coast set an initial timeline to appoint its next coach during September and club sources this week said that was still on track.

Chief executive Don Pyke assured fans recently that the club was not "sitting on our hands" and securing a new senior coach was the No.1 priority as it also searched for a head of development.

Geelong assistant Steven King and Greater Western Sydney's Brett Montgomery remain involved in finals and have been linked with the vacancy, with the Eagles respectful of their club duties.

Andrew McQualter (Melbourne) and Brendon Lade (Western Bulldogs), who have each been engaged by consultant Gerard Daniels, have completed their campaigns, along with Eagles' caretaker Jarrad Schofield.

Sydney senior assistant Dean Cox has received follow-up approaches since deciding not to pursue the role, but the West Coast champion has insisted publicly that he is not leaving the Swans.

Dean Cox during Sydney's game with Fremantle in round 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

When formal interviews start, they will be conducted by Geelong great Harry Taylor, chief executive Pyke, general manager of football Gavin Bell, and directors Jan Cooper and Rowan Jones.

Coaching sources this week suggested the Eagles' search was able to move at a slower pace because there was no competition in the market, but that could change if circumstances prompted Port Adelaide and Ken Hinkley to part ways.

Still, an announcement late in September would not be unusual given recent appointments of Adem Yze (Richmond) and Brad Scott (Essendon) at similar stages of the season.

A long runway for Greater Western Sydney meant Adam Kingsley was appointed in late August in 2022, with Damien Hardwick also confirmed before finals last year.

The lengthy process has been an inconvenience for potential recruits, who are hungry for clarity on who the next coach will be before deciding on their futures.

It has not, however, impacted contract negotiations for All-Australian forward Jake Waterman, who has been satisfied by the club's plans for change as he finalises a four-year extension.

Some out of contract players could be left waiting for clarity on their futures, with Alex Witherden, Jai Culley, Zane Trew, Luke Edwards, Jamaine Jones, Coby Burgiel and Josh Rotham among those without 2024 deals.