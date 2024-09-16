The Western Bulldogs have made their first list changes of the off-season

Dom Bedendo in action during the Western Bulldogs' clash with Sydney in round 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have delisted midfielder Dominic Bedendo and and small forward Kelsey Rypstra.

Bedendo has been with the Dogs for four seasons but managed just two senior games in that time, both in 2022.

Rypstra was picked up from North Adelaide in this year's mid-season draft, but did not play a senior game for the club due to a hamstring injury.

Last week, star midfielders Bailey Smith and Jack Macrae both requested trades away from the Bulldogs.

"Dom has made a significantly positive impact in his time at the club and represented the Bulldogs with distinction at the highest level,” list boss Sam Power said.

"Unfortunately Kelsey was unable to build continuity due to injury but we appreciate all of his efforts in his short time with us.

"We wish both players all the best for the future and they will always be welcome at Mission Whitten Oval."