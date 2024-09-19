The Swans have put their heavy loss in the 2022 Grand Final behind them, according to Dane Rampe

Dane Rampe celebrates Sydney's win over Essendon in round 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

THE 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final feels like a lifetime ago for Sydney veteran Dane Rampe, such is his club's ability to rebuild on the run.

Rampe arrived at the Swans via the rookie draft after the club's 2012 premiership.

Sydney has been part of every finals series since, apart from 2019 and 2020, while evolving its list in a fashion that has embarrassed and inspired rivals.

Rampe says the Swans unit that charged into Friday night's preliminary final at the SCG against Port Adelaide is older and wiser than the side handed an 81-point Grand Final thrashing two years ago.

The All-Australian defender also played in Sydney's 2016 decider loss to the Western Bulldogs, but insists the team has moved on from grand finals past.

"It feels like a lifetime ago," Rampe said.

"It's a completely different team. I'm a different person.

"It (2016, 2022 grand finals) gives you little bits of experience here and there, but it feels like a different group, which it is, and a different time so fresh challenges, fresh expectations, and fresh opportunities."

John Longmire's preferred team line-up features six changes from the side that lost the 2022 Grand Final.

No longer at the Swans are retired stars Lance Franklin, Sam Reid, Tom Hickey and Paddy McCartin, now-North Melbourne midfielder Dylan Stephens, and the delisted Ryan Clarke.

Sydney players look dejected after losing the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

"Stability is key," Rampe said.

"We're just benefiting from having played 50 to 100 games together now.

"We were a good team back then (in 2022) and having that extra couple years playing together, we've had a pretty core unit come through that makes a massive difference.

"There's been little bits of change, obviously Brodie (Grundy) coming in, (Franklin) out, but the core of the group's been pretty consistent.

"That's made a massive difference. I'd say that's been as big as anything, really."

Brodie Grundy in action during Sydney's qualifying final against Greater Western Sydney on September 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Rampe and the Swans defence must be on guard when they go face-to-face with Port forwards Mitch Georgiades and Willie Rioli.

Ken Hinkley's men humiliated them by 112 points in their most recent match-up on August 3, taking a 71-point lead before the minor premiers posted their first score.

But Port's chokehold on the Swans extends further than round 21, with the South Australian team holding an eight-game winning streak over Longmire's side that goes back to 2016.

Sydney is likely to welcome back either experienced midfielder Taylor Adams or utility Robbie Fox as a replacement for hamstrung defender Callum Mills, while the Power's Charlie Dixon looms as the obvious choice to come in for key forward Todd Marshall (concussion).

"It's been a bit of a mixed year for us," Rampe said of the Swans backline.

Dane Rampe in action at Sydney training on September 13, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

"Early on in the year, we definitely pride ourselves on being the best defensive unit in the comp, and it probably waned a little bit from that towards the back end.

"We've really tried to hone in on that the last couple of weeks.

"We were getting our mojo back a little bit and feeling good, and then we're kind of feeling like we're peaking at the right time."

Rampe will celebrate his 250th game when he steps onto the SCG turf, alongside 200-gamer Isaac Heeney.

The reliable defender, who co-captained the Swans from 2019 before handing over the reins to Mills this season, was overlooked at four national drafts before getting his chance at age 22.