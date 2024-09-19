Jeremy McGovern has been rewarded for his superb season, while cult hero Jake Waterman finished in the top three

Jeremy McGovern in action during the R9 match between West Coast and Collingwood at Marvel Stadium on May 12, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

WEST Coast defender Jeremy McGovern has won the 2024 John Worsfold Medal, rebounding from two seasons badly impacted by injuries to win the first club champion award of his decorated career.

McGovern, who was named in the All-Australian team for a fifth time this year and was a 2017 runner-up in the best and fairest, polled 184 votes to win from resurgent midfielder Elliot Yeo (177) and star forward Jake Waterman (155).

The star defender's triumph was reward for both his elite performances and his ability to be available more often, with a return of 19 games McGovern's most since his 2019 All-Australian season.

He missed three games in the second half of the season because of a minor punctured lung and fractured rib, as well the final round of the year because of a thumb injury he had played through.

But the best of McGovern was outstanding as the lynchpin in the under-pressure defence, averaging a career-high 20.6 disposals and using the ball with precision as the Eagles' main rebounding option.

The 32-year-old's season was made possible by a committed pre-season, which saw him travel to Qatar alongside Yeo and key defender Harry Edwards to address hamstring, back and adductor issues with high-profile sports physiotherapist Enda King.

Learn More 04:57

The self-funded trip to Aspetar, a world-renowned orthopaedic and sports medicine hospital, was treated as an investment, with McGovern implementing immediate tweaks to his training program and enjoying an outstanding start to the year.

A premiership star in 2018, he spoke often through the year about his motivation to help the next generation of Eagles succeed.

Two-time club champion Yeo was runner-up for the second time in his career after also benefitting from the pre-season trip to Qatar and playing 20 games, which was also his most since 2019.

Waterman's season was one of the success stories of the year in the AFL, recovering from a significant health issue at the end of last season to kick a team-high 53 goals and emerge as one of the best contested marking forwards in the AFL.

Jake Waterman and Jeremy McGovern at the 2024 AFL Awards after being named in the All-Australian team. Picture: AFL Photos

Co-captain Liam Duggan (141 votes) polled well on Friday night to finish fourth and win the Chris Mainwaring Medal as best clubman, with young defender Brady Hough (136) rounding out the top five.

Young star Harley Reid polled 114 votes to finish in the top 10 in his debut AFL season, while also collecting the club's best emerging talent award.

2024 John Worsfold Medal Top 10

Jeremy McGovern – 184 votes

Elliot Yeo – 177

Jake Waterman – 155

Liam Duggan – 141

Brady Hough – 136

Jamie Cripps – 127

Tom Barrass – 122

Tom Cole – 117

Harley Reid – 114

Tim Kelly – 112