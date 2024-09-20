North Melbourne has farewelled four players as another off-season of change looms

Curtis Taylor in action during North Melbourne's clash with Essendon in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ATHLETIC forward Curtis Taylor and former Richmond key defender Bigoa Nyuon are among four North Melbourne players told they won't receive new contracts for 2025.

Taylor and Nyuon join pre-season rookie signing Tyler Sellers and untried ruck Hamish Free in the quartet of Kangaroos farewelled.

Taylor, 24, played 76 games in his six seasons at Arden Street since joining the club with pick No.46 in the 2019 AFL Draft, including 40 games across the 2022 and 2023 seasons. However, he managed just eight matches this year.

Nyuon, 23, played three matches for North this season, adding to his sole game for Richmond in 2022.

Sellers joined the Roos as a rookie in the pre-season supplemental selection period and made his AFL debut in round five, playing two games in total, while Free played 20 VFL games for the Roos but did not play at AFL level.

North Melbourne football boss Todd Viney thanked the four players for their contributions at the club.

"Curtis became a popular member of the playing group across his six seasons at North Melbourne, and we thank him for all his efforts and dedication to our program during his time here,” he said.



"We also thank Bigoa, Tyler and Hamish for all their efforts and dedication during their respective time at the club.



"It’s always tough having to make these kinds of decisions, and we wish all four men well for the future."