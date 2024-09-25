Everything you need to know about this year's premiership decider between Sydney and Brisbane

A view of the MCG during the 2012 Grand Final between Hawthorn and Sydney. Picture: AFL Photos

THE 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final between the Sydney Swans and Brisbane Lions starts at 2.30pm AEST on Saturday, September 28.

This will be the first time that these two clubs have faced each other in a Grand Final in the AFL era, the first time they have played in a Grand Final since relocating or merging, and just the second overall since they first clashed in the 1899 Grand Final as South Melbourne and Fitzroy.

Sydney is seeking to become the fourth minor premier in a row to take out the premiership cup, following the success of Melbourne (2021), Geelong (2022) and Collingwood (2023). Brisbane, however, is aiming to be the first team since Adelaide in 1998 to win the premiership from fifth, and the first since the Western Bulldogs (2016) to win the flag from outside the top four.

It's also the first time since 1995 that a Grand Final will be played between the two teams who lost the past two season deciders. Carlton (lost in 1993 to Essendon) and Geelong (lost to West Coast in 1994) clashed in the '95 decider with the rampant Blues winning by 61 points.

The Swans are looking to win their first premiership since 2012, having lost three Grand Finals since (in 2014, 2016 and 2022), and their sixth overall. The Lions are eyeing their fourth premiership as the Brisbane Lions, following the famous three-peat successes in 2001-03, and their 12th overall as a merged entity including Fitzroy's eight VFL premierships.

How to watch the Grand Final

Fans in Australia can watch the game on TV on Channel 7 and 7Plus in 1080p HD. The game will also be streamed live on the AFL Live Official App on mobile and tablet devices. Download from the App Store or Google Play.

Fans outside Australia can catch the game via Watch AFL. Check out the full broadcast guide here.

What's happening in Brisbane?

AFL’s Grand Final Fever will hit Brisbane’s iconic South Bank with public activations, including AFL clinics and activities, inflatable AFL handball targets, and face painting. Participants can also visit the Brisbane Lions merchandise stall, register for NAB AFL Auskick, NAB AFL Superkick, AFL Nines and community football, and get photos with Brisbane Lions mascots Roy and Auroara.

On Grand Final Day, the South Bank live site will be open from 1pm, so you can cheer on the Brisbane Lions with fellow footy fans at South Bank. You can watch the game live and free on Channel Seven at the Cultural Forecourt or have a soak and watch in the pool.

You can also find a list of Lions Grand Final activities HERE.

Brisbane fans ahead of the 2023 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

What's happening in Sydney?

The AFL is throwing a watch party on Saturday at the SCG and you're invited. See the game on the mega big screen from the Ladies Stand or roll out a picnic rug on the field (no chairs allowed). Gates open from 1.30pm. Food and beverage will be available to purchase - no alcohol or commercial food can be brought in.

There's also a Sydney Footy Festival at Henson Park in Marrickville from 10am on Saturday. Young or old, footy fanatic or passing dog walker, there’s plenty of entertainment on offer including the AFL Play Zone, pre-match analysis, ticket and flight giveaways, and even a DJ set from Giants AFLW player, Georgia Garnett. The West Coast Eagles AFLW team will also train from 10am (ahead of their NAB AFLW match against the Giants at the venue the following day). Other entertainment will come from the local league, AFL Sydney, with competitions and presentations running throughout the day.

The match will be broadcast on a big screen, with the sound up from the beginning of the pre-match entertainment until the final siren.

Swans fans watching the 2022 Grand Final on the big screen at the SCG. Picture: sydneyswans.com.au

Starting times for those watching around Australia

AEST (local): 2.30pm – ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

ACST: 2pm - SA, NT

AWST: 12.30pm – WA

Starting times for those watching around the world

United Kingdom: 5.30am, Saturday

Europe: 6.30am, Saturday

USA: 9.30pm, Friday (west coast); 12.30am, Saturday (east coast)

Dubai: 8.30am, Saturday

New Zealand: 5.30pm, Saturday

Thailand: 11.30am, Saturday

Japan: 1.30pm, Saturday

Bali: 12.30pm, Saturday

Who is performing at the Grand Final?

The Telstra AFL Pre-Match Entertainment will be headlined by international pop superstar Katy Perry, who will be supported by a host of Australian artists for the Pre-Match Entertainment, including Australian singer, actor and athlete Cody Simpson, multi-ARIA Award winning artist Christine Anu, singer-songwriter Zipporah Corser-Anu, and September favourite Mike Brady AM.

Learn More 00:54

Simpson, a popular artist and Commonwealth Games medallist who performed the anthem at the 2022 NAB AFL Women's Grand Final, will perform the Australian national anthem during the pre-match entertainment at this year's AFL Grand Final.

Cody Simpson. Picture: Jamie Green

The umpires revealed

Veteran whistleblower Matt Stevic will umpire his 12th AFL Grand Final, alongside fellow field umpires Simon Meredith (ninth GF), Craig Fleer (second GF) and Grand Final debutant Nick Foot. Andrew Stephens is the emergency field umpire.

Matthew Konetschka (sixth GF), Matt Tomkins (sixth GF), Michael Barlow (second GF) and debutant Daniel Field-Read will run the boundary. Damien Main is the emergency boundary umpire.

The goal umpires on Grand Final day will be Matthew Dervan (third GF) and Sam Walsh (second GF), while Steven Piperno will be the emergency.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 25: (L-R) Stephen McBurney, AFL Head of Umpiring, Matt Stevic, Sam Walsh, Simon Meredith, Matthew Dervan, Nick Foot, Matthew Konetschka, Laura Kane, AFL Executive General Manager of Football, Matthew Tomkins, Craig Fleer, Daniel Field-Read and Michael Barlow pose during the 2024 Grand Final Umpires Announcement Media Opportunity at The Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 25, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos)

Medal and Cup presenters

Geelong champion Steve Johnson, who won the 2007 Norm Smith Medal, will present this year's medal to the player judged best on ground.

The Ron Barassi Medal will be presented to the captain of the premiership team for the first time. Geelong's 1963 premiership captain, Fred Wooller, who is the oldest living VFL premiership captain, will present the medal this year.

Four-time premiership coach and 1971 Hawthorn premiership captain David Parkin will present the Jock McHale Medal to the winning coach.

Former West Coast premiership player and goalkicking great Josh Kennedy is the Toyota Premiership Cup Ambassador.

L-R: Andrew Dillon, David Parkin, Josh Kennedy, Fred Wooller and Sean Hanley. Picture: AFL Photos

What's the weather going to be like?

The forecast for Saturday is sunny and a top of 22 degrees in Melbourne. Perfect September footy weather!

How to follow the Grand Final on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

- Live coverage throughout the day including full match centre with all the stats and video highlights

- The latest weather information straight from the Bureau of Meteorology

- Latest pictures from our photographers

- All the news from the game including comprehensive match report, player ratings and in-depth post-match interviews with players and coaches

What happens if scores are level at full-time?

1. Goal umpires confirm scores are identical;

2. There is a six-minute break;

3. Teams change ends;

4. Three minutes of Additional Time shall be played, plus time-on;

5. At the end of the first Additional Time period, the siren will sound and teams will immediately change ends without a break;

6. The ball will be bounced (or thrown up) in the centre and a further three minutes of play (plus time-on) will commence;

7. At the conclusion of this period, the siren will sound and the team with the highest score is declared the winner;

8. If scores are still tied, steps three to eight are repeated until a result is determined.



The following shall also apply for Additional Time periods:



Interchange cap

Clubs shall receive 10 interchanges for the total two x three-minute period (excluding Medical Substitute). Any leftover interchanges from each period of Additional Time do not carry over into a subsequent period.



Runners

Runners may access the playing arena after a goal or a significant stoppage in play (eg. a stretcher is called).

Runners are also permitted to access the playing arena at the conclusion of each three-minute (plus time-on) period of Additional Time as players are changing ends.