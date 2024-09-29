Matt Roberts and Nick Blakey after Sydney's loss to Brisbane in the 2024 AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY players concede they're struggling to make sense of their second Grand Final thrashing in the space of two years, saying they felt in a good head space heading into Saturday's loss to Brisbane.

Will Hayward sparked the Swans with the first major at the MCG before the Lions piled on seven goals to one in the second term to steamroll towards to a 60-point victory.

Their defeat comes two years after Sydney's 81-point Grand Final thrashing by Geelong.

MATCH REPORT Lion Kings: Fagan's heroes thrash Swans in GF shock

TALKING POINTS Cup of Joe, Katy roars, Swans' wrong call

PLAYER RATINGS Every Swans player rated

'COULDN'T GO WITH THEM' Swans rue contest work, lack of pressure

'YOU’RE DONE' Shattered Swans star reveals painful finals injury

JOHN LONGMIRE Swans coach laments another lost opportunity

It is also the club's fourth loss in a decider since the 2012 premiership, leaving coach John Longmire with a 1-4 record on the last Saturday in September.

Utility Robbie Fox says knowing the Swans were primed to win the flag after dominating the regular season to claim the minor premiership only compounds their devastation.

"We had such a good year to put ourselves in this position and then it's just that cherry on top," Fox said.

"We were a little bit more in it this time around.

Swans players after Sydney's loss to Brisbane in the 2024 AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

"To put ourselves in such a good position, finishing top, having the week off and getting back here, it does hurt just to not show up again."

Having learnt how to regroup after their brutal hammering from the Cats two years ago, Fox says the team will be trying to bottle the positives from their season.

"I spoke to Isaac (Heeney) after the game, he was very devastated but I was like, 'You've had such an amazing year, you helped get this team here'," Fox said.

"Throughout the finals series, we did a lot of work with (sports psychologist) Emma Murray and we were like 'one game won't define us'.

"This was four weeks ago and we just had this mentality.

John Longmire after Sydney's loss to Brisbane in the 2024 AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

"We would like to win a Grand Final, but it won't define us.

"It wasn't this year, but hopefully it's in the years to come."

After the horror second term, Sydney looked to mount a second-half challenge, as they have done repeatedly this season, but were disjointed across all lines.

Under Brisbane heat, the Swans gave away 62 turnovers to 53 and kicked just nine majors from 49 inside-50 entries.

Learn More 08:11

In comparison, the Lions kicked 18 goals from 51 inside-50s.

Losing Isaac Heeney to an ankle injury in the third term only weakened their resolve.

Fox, one of the few shining lights in the loss, as he was in the 2022 decider, admits the game was already lost between the ears before the final siren sounded.

Fox finished with 21 touches, one goal and two clearances, while midfielder James Rowbottom battled desperately in Heeney's absence with 18 disposals and 10 clearances.

Learn More 02:33

"It was physical to start with. They came for the fight and we weren't up to it," Fox said.

"Then it turned into a mental game and you just have to be off one or two per cent.

"It's just disappointing to not show up after the second quarter, pretty much.

"It's funny to say we had a great feeling before the game. Everyone was calm and composed."