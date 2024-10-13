Bailey Smith, Tom Barrass and Dan Houston. Picture: AFL Photos

Get all the latest news in the trade, free agency and draft landscape every day of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period in Inside Trading, AFL.com.au's dedicated column for player movement. Find out the latest on contracts, deals, trades, draftees, rules, agents and who is going where from the AFL.com.au team.

HERE comes the rush.

After the first week of the Continental Tyres Trade Period saw just two players change clubs and three pick swaps, more than 20 deals remain in limbo ahead of the final three days before Wednesday night's deadline.

Here is the latest on how things stand on the big deals ahead of a frantic finish to the trade period.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

DAN HOUSTON

It's gotten complicated. Houston's options have narrowed down to either going to Collingwood or North Melbourne, or staying at Port Adelaide, where he is contracted for another four years. Ultimately Port will make the call dependent on if an offer comes through with strong enough draft outcomes in this year's pool to let the dual All-Australian go. Collingwood needs Gold Coast's pick 13 to have any hope of landing Houston but doesn't want to trade any other draft capital, as well as Joe Richards, to Port as part of the deal. The Pies have a six-year offer on the table for him. North also has a five-year deal for Houston and remains very keen. If the Roos can turn their future first-round pick into an early draft choice this year, which they have been working on for some time, they will get in the lead for the half-back. The Magpies are keen to tie Houston into the Richards move to Port, the John Noble trade to Gold Coast and the Jack Lukosius shift to the Power, but the clubs are also open to doing each deal independently of the other.

Dan Houston celebrates during the round three match between Port Adelaide and Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, March 30, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

BAILEY SMITH

There have been talks between Geelong and the Western Bulldogs on how this deal gets done, but there is still a gap between the parties with three days to run in the trade period. The Cats have tabled their first-round pick this year – No.17 – but the Bulldogs are keen for more to add to it, or for the pick to be shifted up the board. If an impasse can't be broken, given Smith's out of contract status, he could have to wait until the national or pre-season draft to get to the Cats. That is still seen as a long shot, though, with all parties preferring to get a deal done.

Bailey Smith ahead of the Western Bulldogs' clash with GWS in round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

TOM BARRASS

This one became more difficult on Friday when Hawthorn traded its pick 14 for Carlton's future first and second-round picks. That pick 14 had previously been offered to the Eagles as part of a deal for Barrass, but the Hawks' move blew open discussions. Hawthorn has put forward a new offer for the West Coast premiership defender – a future first and second round pick (West Coast's choice if it is tied to Carlton or Hawthorn) for Barrass and a future third-rounder. The Eagles are believed to have countered that as the negotiations continue. Barrass is contracted at the Eagles until the end of 2027.

Tom Barrass takes a mark during West Coast's clash against St Kilda in round 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

LIAM BAKER

Baker's move from Richmond to West Coast had previously been tied to the Tom Barrass deal, with the No.14 pick the Eagles were expected to land for Barrass likely to be on-traded to Richmond for Baker. But that changed dramatically when the Hawks traded out that pick on Friday. Now, West Coast has spent the weekend working with Baker's management on a revised deal to get him into the blue and gold. A trade for Baker is being done independently of the Barrass deal and could see West Coast get creative in splitting its No.3 pick or sliding back down the order. Fremantle has picks 10, 11 and 18 on the table for Baker and Tigers premiership teammate Shai Bolton if a trade for Baker to West Coast falls through. But the priority at this stage has remained on getting him to the Eagles.

Liam Baker and Dion Presta ahead of Richmond's clash with Collingwood in round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SHAI BOLTON

Fremantle has picks 10 and 18 on the table for Bolton, but Richmond is keen for a better hand of No.10 and 11. The Dockers will serve up all three picks if Liam Baker changes his mind and is happy to go to Fremantle; if Richmond and West Coast can't settle on a deal, it could mean Freo lands both of them. Bolton has pushed to return to Western Australia without officially nominating a club but knows Fremantle can get it done and is keen to get home. Fremantle special projects boss Peter Bell last week described the Dockers' offer for Bolton as "really strong".

Shai Bolton in action during Richmond's clash against Fremantle in round eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

JACK LUKOSIUS

There's two scenarios in play for Lukosius' move from Gold Coast to Port Adelaide. It either gets wrapped in the three-club deal along with Collingwood, Dan Houston, John Noble, Joe Richards and a host of picks, or it gets done separately between the Suns and Power. That option has been worked through and would likely see Port Adelaide using its future first-round selection as part of a deal to get the former No.2 draft pick over the line. Lukosius' trade situation is a little more complex given he has two years left of a back-ended contract worth more than $2 million remaining.

Jack Lukosius celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's win over Geelong in round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PICK 13

The most prized asset in the trade period still doesn't have a home. The longer Gold Coast has waited to trade this pick, the higher the bidding has been. But the auction is close to wrapping up. Collingwood want it – no, they need it – if they are any chance of getting Dan Houston. But the Pies don't want to sell all their picks to grab it and have been keen for the selection to be combined with the Suns' pick 23 for John Noble and Collingwood's future first-rounder. But the Suns don't want to include pick 23 in the deal. Carlton is now out of the race for 13 given its Hawthorn deal on Friday, but Melbourne has upped the ante with a future first-round pick and pick 28 on the table for it. It's a strong option for the Suns. The Western Bulldogs also have their future first-round pick there while Sydney is keen to package up and move up the board using picks 19 and 22. It looks a race in two between the Pies and Demons, who have thrown big pick offers at a number of clubs in the hope to land another first-rounder in 2024. Gold Coast's call will be trade period-shaping one given the impact on Houston.

Gold Coast list manager Craig Cameron during the 2023 Continental Tyres Trade Period. Picture: AFL Photos

CALEB DANIEL

North Melbourne still wants Daniel and Daniel has interest in getting to Arden Street, but nothing will happen unless the Bulldogs open the door for him to depart. With two years to go on his contract, Daniel hasn't publicly requested a trade like teammates Bailey Smith and Jack Macrae. This could still be one that unfolds late if the Kangaroos put forward a pick that works for the Bulldogs. There have been discussions between the Bulldogs and Kangaroos, but the Dogs have stayed firm that they want to retain Daniel. After its No.2 pick, North holds picks 25, 44 and 62 in this year's draft as well as their full hand of selections for 2025.

Caleb Daniel handballs during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Melbourne in round 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

DANIEL RIOLI

Gold Coast has offered Richmond pick No.6 for Rioli, but the Tigers are after more for their best and fairest winner. They will be targeting another early pick as part of the deal and could hold out given Rioli is contracted for three more years at the Tigers. Gold Coast wants to add class and poise to its half-back line and has a five-year offer for Rioli to join the club. Both the Tigers have Suns will be hugely prominent in the remaining three days of the trade period, with a decision on the Suns' pick 13 expected to come before the Rioli trade progresses.

Daniel Rioli in action during Richmond's clash with Gold Coast in round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

JAKE STRINGER

Stringer wants to get to Greater Western Sydney and play for a third club. Essendon has been open to him exploring finding a longer deal elsewhere given it did not want to extend him further than the one year, $400,000 contract he triggered for 2025 at the Bombers. He has met with Giants coach Adam Kingsley and GWS is progressing with its interest in him. What does a trade look like? The Giants are keen to use one of their picks in the 50s – 53 or 56 – to get Stringer, but Essendon will push for more, with list boss Matt Rosa saying last week the club wants "adequate compensation" should he depart.

Jake Stringer celebrates a goal for Essendon against Geelong in R16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

JAMES PEATLING

The Giants have hoped to get a future second-round pick as well as pick 46 from the Crows for Peatling, who is taking up a four-year offer at Adelaide. The midfielder had a bounty of clubs after him but landed on the Crows, where close friend Isaac Cumming has also crossed from the Giants as a free agent. This deal will get done but there wasn't huge progress in week one of the trade period; Adelaide is looking at trading a future second-rounder and later picks swapping hands, but the Giants want the two selections outright.

James Peatling celebrates a goal during the match between West Coast and Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

JACK MACRAE

Talks have commenced between St Kilda and the Western Bulldogs on what a deal would look like for Macrae, who has three years to run on his deal at the Dogs but is keen to join the Saints. The Saints have taken a draft focus this year, particularly after landing pick No.8 as compensation for losing free agent Josh Battle, while the Dogs have been insistent that they won't be letting the 30-year-old premiership midfielder leave for a later pick. This one is headed for deadline day.

Jack Macrae in action for the Western Bulldogs against Essendon in round seven, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

LUKE PARKER

North Melbourne threatened to "move on" from Parker last Friday, given the significant difference in valuation between the two clubs. Sydney wants far more than the pick No.62 put forward by North when the trade period opened, which has seen discussions grind to a halt. Parker has requested a trade to Arden Street where he's set to take up a three-year deal, but the Kangas don't want to dilute a draft hand that also includes picks No.2, 25 and 44. This one remains a fair way off as things stand. Parker is contracted at Sydney for 2025, adding an intriguing layer to this battle.

Luke Parker celebrates a goal during Sydney's clash against Collingwood in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

JOE RICHARDS

Richards has been caught up in the strands of the three-club, four-player trade talks involving Collingwood, Port Adelaide and Gold Coast that was described as "messy" by Pies list boss Justin Leppitsch last week. The small forward has requested a trade to the Power, where he's set to take up a three-year deal, but little movement has been made just yet given the complicated nature of the discussions. Collingwood has been hopeful of trading pick No.13 and Richards in exchange for Dan Houston, but first needs to secure that No.13 selection from Gold Coast. This one could go down to the wire.

Joe Richards in action during the R16 match between Collingwood and Gold Coast at People First Stadium on June 29, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

JOHN NOBLE

Noble is central to the starting point in talks between Collingwood and Gold Coast that could also unlock moves for Dan Houston, Jack Lukosius and Joe Richards. The Pies have been attempting to land pick No.13 and a second-round selection from the Suns in return for Noble and a future first-round pick. They also raised Bailey Humphrey as part of the discussions, but that was emphatically shot down by the Suns. With Gold Coast now a chance to deal elsewhere on its wanted No.13 selection, Noble – who is contracted at Collingwood through until 2026 – could be left somewhat in the balance. Gold Coast also has picks No.23, 29, 41, 50 and 78 to deal with if a trade for Noble is completed separate to the deal for the No.13 pick.

John Noble after the round 10 match between Collingwood and Adelaide at the MCG, May 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

CLAYTON OLIVER

There's no doubt that Oliver has interest in getting to Geelong, who he met a couple of weeks back, but Melbourne has been steadfast in its stance that it will retain the contracted midfielder. The Demons have reiterated that publicly multiple times now, be it at the best and fairest on October 4 or during the first day of the trade period on October 7. Oliver is contracted until 2030 and is owed more than $1 million per season across the course of that tenure, which would complicate talks if Melbourne was prepared to listen to offers. For the second successive year, clubs had previously been doing their due diligence on Oliver in the belief he could be up for trade.

Clayton Oliver evades George Hewett during round 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

XAVIER O'HALLORAN

The Western Bulldogs put forward a trade proposal for O'Halloran earlier this week, but the club hasn't had any luck in changing Greater Western Sydney's mind that he's not for sale. The Giants have been determined to retain O'Halloran, who is contracted, given the amount of players already departing the club this off-season. O'Halloran is keen to get to the Dogs, where he has the lure of a longer-term contract, but a move looks unlikely as things stand. The Dogs have picks No.35 and 48 to play with at the moment, but could get more in if trades for Jack Macrae (St Kilda), Bailey Smith (Geelong) and Caleb Daniel (North Melbourne) are completed.

Xavier O'Halloran in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against St Kilda in round five, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

WADE DERKSEN

Melbourne kicked around a couple of trade offers for Derksen earlier this week, but Greater Western Sydney instantly rejected all of them. The Giants don't appear to be budging on their stance that Derksen won't be leaving. He is contracted for 2025, but has requested a trade to the Demons where he's searching for more senior opportunities. The Giants like Derksen's versatility and believe he could earn his AFL chance next season given the amount of players departing. Melbourne has a suite of selections that includes picks No.5, 28, 40, 49, 54 and 65, but it's unlikely the club will have any luck in attempting to change the minds of GWS officials by Wednesday's deadline.

Wade Derksen celebrates a goal during Greater Western Sydney's VFL clash against Collingwood on May 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

HARRY SHARP

Melbourne has opened talks on a deal for Sharp and is hopeful a trade can be agreed in the next couple of days. The tireless Sharp has already requested a trade to the Demons, who have been searching for greater running power. Brisbane has also been willing to listen to offers for the contracted youngster, who was limited to just six games this season, as the club attempts to bank picks and points to match bids on father-son star Levi Ashcroft and Academy gun Sam Marshall. Melbourne has picks No.5, 28, 40, 49, 54 and 65 to offer, with a combination of later pick-swaps that accumulates Brisbane more draft points likely to be what secures a deal.

Harry Sharp handballs during Brisbane's clash against Gold Coast in round eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

DEVEN ROBERTSON

Robertson has told Brisbane that he wants to explore his options during this year's trade period, having been limited to just two senior games in 2024. The inside midfielder drew significant interest from West Coast last year, albeit under a different list management team, but elected to stay at the Lions on a two-year deal. The Eagles have monitored Robertson again, but are yet to bite, while a couple of Victorian clubs have also had some passing interest during the season. The likelihood is that Robertson will stay at Brisbane in 2025, where he is contracted, but a move elsewhere could still eventuate late.

Deven Robertson celebrates a goal during the Toyota AFL Grand Final between Brisbane and Collingwood on September 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MATT OWIES

One of the more intriguing stories of this year's potential moves. Owies doesn't have a contract offer at Carlton for 2025, despite kicking 33 goals this season and 60 across the past two years. Interest in the small forward has been lukewarm, with no strong suitors yet emerging for the Blues goalkicker. Clubs, like West Coast or Gold Coast, could come for Owies as a delisted free agent after the trade period, while there is also a chance he returns to Ikon Park on a short-term deal next season, depending on who Carlton brings in across the trade period's final days. Reports last week regarding his lofty wage demands were wide of the mark.

Matt Owies and Zac Williams celebrate a goal during Carlton's clash against Geelong in round 15, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

MATT KENNEDY

Kennedy had been encouraged to explore his options, having seen his midfield time cut dramatically at Ikon Park. However, there have been few suitors thus far for the contracted and versatile Blues player. With list spots tight across the competition, there's still a chance an opening eventuates elsewhere for Kennedy in the final days of the trade period. However, the strong likelihood is that he remains at Carlton and sees out his contract for 2025.

Matt Kennedy in action during the round two clash between Carlton and Geelong at the MCG on March 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

JACOB KONSTANTY

Essendon is a potential home for Konstanty, who is yet to receive clarity on his future at Sydney just two seasons after arriving at the club as a top 20 pick. The Bombers are monitoring the delisted free agency market, given they have few picks to offer up, with Konstanty a potential option should he be cut by the Swans. St Kilda has also met with the small forward, though the Saints are unlikely to progress with their interest. Konstanty is yet to make his AFL debut and doesn't currently have a contract offer for next year.

Jacob Konstanty during Sydney's pre-season training session on January 23, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

JACK HAYES

Hayes has undergone a medical at Collingwood, with the club looking for cut-price options to bolster its key position stocks. After an injury-interrupted three years at St Kilda, where he's been limited to just eight games due to significant foot, hamstring and knee issues, Hayes is keen on a fresh start and could arrive at the Pies as a delisted free agent or in exchange for a later pick. Collingwood is also monitoring Melbourne defender Adam Tomlinson within the same bracket of players.