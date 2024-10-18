Power veteran Travis Boak has made a decision on his future

Travis Boak is seen after Port Adelaide's win over Richmond in round 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide veteran Travis Boak will play on for a 19th AFL season after signing a one-year contract extension.

Boak put pen to paper on a new deal this week to continue what has been a great career, including captaining the club, earning three All-Australian blazers and winning two best and fairests among other honours.

The 36-year-old played 23 games as the Power made a preliminary final in 2024.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be staying on for another year with Port Adelaide," Boak said.

"I love this club and feel like I still have more to give. I never considered going elsewhere to continue my career.

"I'm so pleased the club has my back and wants me to play on. I'm already looking forward to 2025 and I’m excited to see what we can achieve as a group."

Having played 371 career games, Boak is 12th all-time for matches played and is set to enter the top 10 in 2025.

"For many years, Travis has been a hugely important part of our playing group, both on and off the field," Port list manager Jason Cripps said.

Travis Boak will play on for a 19th AFL season in 2025. Picture: Matt Sampson/PAC

"He's a fantastic leader and mentor to many of our younger players, and we've seen him put in some outstanding performances on-field this year.

"His preparation is second to none, and that speaks to the longevity of his career. Most importantly, he is a good person, who is respected by his peers across the club and the League."