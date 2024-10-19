Melbourne star Clayton Oliver is eager to bounce back next season after a difficult year, having seen a possible trade to Geelong fall through

Clayton Oliver looks dejected after a loss during round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

CLAYTON Oliver has his sights set on atoning for a "stinker" of an AFL season and is bullish about Melbourne's chances of success next year.

Oliver will remain with the Demons after the door was shut on a potential trade to Geelong, following meetings between the star midfielder and Cats players and officials earlier this month.

The 27-year-old, who has six years left to run on his lucrative contract, insists he is now focused on his preparation for 2025 under Dees coach Simon Goodwin.

"It's alright ... (I just had) a chat with people," Oliver told reporters at Caulfield racecourse on Saturday when quizzed about the failed Geelong move.

"Melbourne are looking good. We will have a big year (in 2025).

"I'm keen to get back (to training)."

Melbourne slid dramatically last season and missed the top eight, after consecutive straight-sets finals exits that followed its famous 2021 premiership.

But the Demons have two top-10 draft picks to use next month and could climb back up the ladder if the likes of Oliver and fellow flag-winning star Christian Petracca get back to their best.

"We were there a couple of years ago," Oliver said.

"We fell short in 2022 and 2023, last year we had 'Gussy' (Angus) Brayshaw retire, 'Trac' (Christian Petracca) got injured, I had a stinker of a year, 'Maysy' (Steven May) was a little bit off."

Clayton Oliver handballs during Melbourne's clash against Geelong in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Oliver played 21 games for Melbourne in 2024 but averaged just 23.2 disposals - his lowest output since his debut season in 2016.

It came amid a highly-publicised battle with injuries and off-field issues over the past 18 months.

But Oliver said he is in good shape ahead of a return to pre-season training next month.

He plans to report early for duty on November 11 with the Demons' younger players.

"I'm alright now," Oliver said.

"I got my hand fixed up, I got a metal plate taken out.

"My knee is all good. I had a couple of broken ribs. I'm all fixed up."