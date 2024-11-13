James O'Donnell has signed a new deal with the Bulldogs

James O'Donnell warms up before the Western Bulldogs' clash against Brisbane in round 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs key defender James O'Donnell has signed a contract extension that ties him to the Whitten Oval until the end of 2027.

The 22-year-old wasn't out of contract until next October, but the Bulldogs have moved early to reward the former cricketer with a new deal, ahead of a busy year for the list management team.

O'Donnell joined the Bulldogs as a Category B rookie last April and has since played 26 games in the red, white and blue.

The Victorian played 12 games in his first season after making his debut against Carlton in round nine – just 35 days after joining the club – after making the decision to switch codes over summer.

O'Donnell missed the start of the 2024 campaign due to an ankle injury but showed signs of growth as a key defender across the season, overcoming concussion issues late in the season to play in the elimination final loss to Hawthorn.

Western Bulldogs list manager Sam Power will now turn his attention to securing the signatures of the three crucial out-of-contract players in 2025: Marcus Bontempelli, Ed Richards and Sam Darcy.

Adam Treloar's first contract at the club also expires at the end of next season with the 2024 All-Australian midfielder expected to sign an extension for 2026 in the coming months.

Clubs have been scouring the country – and beyond – for potential Category B rookies in recent times, especially players like O'Donnell who have previously played the sport.

Collingwood added Wil Parker last February and reaped the rewards last year with the former Eastern Ranges player managing five games for Craig McRae's side, after walking away from a cricket career that led to him playing for Victoria at Sheffield Shield level and for the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League.

Hawthorn signed former Gold Coast Academy member Matt Hill last month after the Northern Territorian spent the past handful of years playing rugby league in development squads for the Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos.

The Hawks have also signed 209cm former NBL 1 basketballer Jaime Uhr-Henry as a Category B rookie.