Alixzander Tauru, Levi Ashcroft and Sam Lalor. Pictures: AFL Photos. Design: Lucas Scott, AFL Studios

ONLY one week to go.

It is a week until names are called on the opening night of the Telstra AFL Draft, so it is time to unveil the final Phantom Form Guide of 2024.

This year's draft pool has been praised for its evenness and after lots of chopping and changing throughout the year, plenty of strong performances and players putting up their hand deserving recognition, here is the final top 30 ranked players.

Remember, this is a ranking and not a mock draft. It does not take into account where the players will be drafted or where bids on father-son or Academy players will fall. That will come next week.

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news



But included in this edition – the fifth of 2024 – is a note on where each player could go at the draft, the clubs that are interested them and their draft range.

Learn More 29:09

Last month's Form Guide ranking: 1

Ashcroft has put together one of the best draft CVs of any draft prospect - he is a three-time premiership player for the Sandringham Dragons, a two-time under-18 All-Australian and has claimed an array of other awards along the way. The midfielder finished his season in stellar form by averaging 33 disposals and two goals a game in Sandringham's four-match finals run before having shoulder surgery at the end of the campaign - having played through the injury to end his season. Ashcroft is different to older brother, Brisbane's Norm Smith Medallist Will, but will be aiming for the same rapid ascent into the AFL.

Where does he go? Off to the Lions as a father-son, the matter now is where the bid comes. It is not expected to be at Richmond at No.1, with Carlton (No.3) or Adelaide (No.4) considered the likely bidders.

Learn More 02:27

Last month's Form Guide ranking: 2

With a run of injury frustrations, O'Sullivan didn't have the draft year he was hoping for after a terrific bottom-aged season. But his performances later in the campaign stood out for his fast feet, agility (which he finished in the top-10 for at the Draft Combine) and toughness. O'Sullivan is a laidback personality but his testing at the Combine was a reminder to recruiters of his athletic traits and he has held as a No.1 pick contender right throughout the year despite his intermittent injury layoffs. His performance late in the season with Richmond's VFL side showed his class and poise.

Where does he go? The Tigers have been weighing him up as one of the key contenders for the No.1 pick. If they don't go with him then all of North Melbourne, Carlton, Adelaide and Melbourne will strongly consider, with O'Sullivan looking a top-five pick lock.

Learn More 01:48

Last month's Form Guide ranking: 3

Langford has an edge to him that has clubs well aware of his potential to come into a team and make an impact from day one. The midfielder is big and strong and plays with presence across the ground – his overhead marking is elite, he has a penetrating pick, he plays well in big games and goes forward to kick goals. You wouldn't even be surprised to see him start at AFL level as a half-back. The joint Larke Medal winner at the under-18 carnival was ultra consistent at all levels he played and is a player who takes the game forward. He has the size and strengths to be a gamechanger around the ball.

Where does he go? Carlton is looking at Langford as part of its group of elite midfielders, but his draft range looks only to span a couple more positions. Adelaide is weighing him up and Melbourne, where he trained over summer, will strongly consider if available at pick No.5. It is hard to see him getting to the Saints.

Learn More 01:36

Last month's Form Guide ranking: 5

The ball magnet who had a dominant draft season. Smith's capacity to find the footy is almost unparalleled in this year's group and he made a strong effort to be even more damaging with it in the second half of the season. Well spoken, coachable and with a glint in the eye, Smith has the fast feet, agility and smarts to be able to step into an AFL midfield, despite his slighter frame, and do damage. He had bigger days out but arguably his best game of the year came late in the season for Oakleigh against Sandringham, when he kicked two goals (one a brilliant running effort) from 33 disposals in a dominant display that underlined his status as one of the best credentialed midfielders in the draft crop.

Where does he go? Looks the outside chance for the Tigers' top choice, with Carlton (pick No.3), Adelaide (pick No.4) or Melbourne (No.5) likely to swoop on the gun midfield talent if available. The Saints would jump on if he got through to their selections.

Learn More 01:54

Last month's Form Guide ranking: 4

A tough, aggressive, fend-off machine who flies for overhead marks, bustles through packs and kicks goals, Lalor has plenty of exciting attributes to his game. His year started with groin issues and ended with a hamstring injury, making for an interrupted draft campaign, but the Greater Western Victoria Rebels prospect showed his wares for Vic Country and at Coates Talent League level. He hunts the opposition, is physical and enjoys the big moments, and he has a 'follow me' type of style which recruiters believe makes him a future captain.

Where does he go? Richmond has been strongly considering him at No.1. There's a world where if they don’t choose him there, he might still get through to pick No.6 but it's very unlikely. North Melbourne, Adelaide, Carlton and Melbourne also have strong interest in the top-five and are all doing extra work on him in recent times.

Learn More 01:46

Last month's Form Guide ranking: 6

Reid is a creator – he sees the game better than others, he finds teammates when he shouldn't, his handballs hit targets when he isn't looking and his kicking tells forwards where to lead instead of the other way around. The classy midfielder has a step out of trouble and hit the scoreboard regularly throughout this year, including a three goal and 32-disposal game against Western Jets late in the year and another three goals from 25 touches against Calder. Reid, who suffered an ankle injury in Sandringham's Grand Final win, rarely looks flustered and wants to take the game forward when he's in control.

Where does he go? St Kilda and Melbourne will look at him later in the top-10, while Richmond (No.10 and 11), West Coast (No.12), Port Adelaide (No.13) and Fremantle (No.14) have also shown interest in Reid. There's a chance he is available deeper in the teens as far as the Western Bulldogs' pick No.17.

Learn More 01:58

Last month's Form Guide ranking: 7

Clubs know 'Sid the kid' will be playing in round one next year should he stay fit over the pre-season. The South Adelaide product has a turn of speed and pace that gets him out of congestion in the centre square and around stoppages. His form late in the season at League level with the Panthers showed his quality, where he averaged 25 disposals and a goal a game across a month of matches against experienced opposition, having also been a bottom-aged All-Australian and MVP at under-18 level. Draper is a pro who is ready to go.

Where does he go? He is in the mix for Carlton's pick No.3 as the Blues weigh-up the gun midfielders. Adelaide has strongly been linked to the local product with pick No.4, while Melbourne (No.5) would also look closely. Should he get through to the Saints' pick No.7, they would snap him up swiftly.

Learn More 02:08

Last month's Form Guide ranking: 9

It has been a spectacular rise for Tauru, whose end to the season catapulted the 'Flying Viking' into the mix as a potential top-five pick. His contested marking, ability overhead and confidence to play as a centre-half back and forward target stood out deep in Gippsland's season and he tested very well at the Draft Combine as well. The most exciting thing about Tauru is that he is still only scratching the surface of his talent – what he is now is a fair way from what clubs believe he will become in the future.

Where does he go? North Melbourne has been linked to Tauru and he's in the Roos' mix for pick No.2. They could shuffle down a few spots as well but would have to be wary how far back they go if they want him, given Melbourne, St Kilda and Richmond are also set to consider Tauru with top-10 choices. The real riser of this year's group.

Learn More 02:21

Last month's Form Guide ranking: 8

Where most of the midfielders in the top rungs of the draft are the smaller types, Smillie sets himself apart with his size – a 195cm ball-getter who can also go forward and hit the scoreboard. His dominant games at the start of the season were exactly that – commanding showings where he controlled the clearances, used his kicking to great effect and couldn't be stopped. His testing at the Draft Combine was good and he is confident about his capacity to step into a club and make an impact.

Where does he go? It is one of the intriguing questions in this year's top-10. Richmond has been strongest linked with its second choice, but St Kilda has back-to-back picks and Smillie will be in the ballpark there.

Learn More 02:00

Last month's Form Guide ranking: 10

The consistent goalkicker fits the bill on a number of fronts as the leading tall forward in the pack: he's athletic and can jump, he can kick the ball a long way on his left side, he's an accurate set shot for goal and he bobs up to hit the scoreboard even when he's not having a day out. He kicked 27 goals from 10 games for Sandringham en route to the Dragons' premiership win and finished seventh in the agility test at the Draft Combine.

Where does he go? Richmond, Melbourne and St Kilda have all done their work on Armstrong with early selections. If he got through to Port Adelaide at pick No.13, he would be right in the frame too.

Learn More 01:44

Last month's Form Guide ranking: 12

Allan's athleticism is at the extreme end, a point he proved at the Draft Combine when he finished in the top five for the running vertical jump, standing vertical jump and agility test. It's one reason clubs rate him very highly but more so, he can play as a taller rebounder from defence as well as a big, bustling midfielder. He played in Peel's WAFL premiership and didn't look out of place with and against senior opponents and will be looking to make an immediate impact in the AFL.

Where does he go? With more interest coming from Richmond, Port Adelaide, West Coast and Melbourne, Allan looks right in demand midway through the first round. St Kilda could also consider with its two top-10 picks. The Eagles didn't move back down the draft order with him specifically in mind.

Learn More 02:02

Last month's Form Guide ranking: 11

There's no doubting what underpins Travaglia as a prospect: his top-end running capacity (he came second in the 2km time trial at the Draft Combine and just keeps on running no matter what) and his competitive streak, which was clear throughout the past two seasons, including as a bottom-ager when he won Bendigo's best and fairest. He likes to take the game on with his dare and that can be as a half-back, wingman or potentially as a midfielder in the future.

Where does he go? Travaglia is in the sights of just about every club between pick 8 and 15. He is in considerations for St Kilda and Melbourne, has been closely tracked by Richmond, and has West Coast, Fremantle and the Giants also keen. One of those look set to land the rock solid prospect.

Tobie Travaglia during the 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Boys match between Vic Country and South Australia at Ikon Park on June 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Last month's Form Guide ranking: 13

Gold Coast has a good one on the way. The Academy product had a scintillating draft campaign, reaching its peak at the under-18 carnival when he was named the joint Larke Medallist for his sensational Allies championships. Lombard is powerful, quick, explosive and strong – he brushes off opponents and shrugs off tackles and likely starts his AFL career as a hard-working half-forward who can also do damage through the midfield. He knows the Suns very well, having played in the club's VFL premiership last year as a 16-year-old and again throughout the 2024 season.

Where does he go? Lombard is off to the Suns, who moved out their draft picks knowing they would be eaten up by a bid if they held their draft position. The watch now is where the bid actually falls. St Kilda looms large, while Richmond (picks No.10 or 11) could also be in the bidding frame.

Learn More 01:36

Last month's Form Guide ranking: 14

Get ready for some highlights. Kako wants to entertain and he knows how to do it. The small forward kicked 20.24 this season with the Calder Cannons and also booted eight goals in four games for Vic Metro. A move later in the season up the field into the midfield also paid dividends before an ankle injury prematurely ended his year. Kako has tricks as a small forward and Essendon will be the beneficiaries, with the Cannons talent, who has Iraqi descent, tied to the Bombers as a Next Generation Academy player.

Where does he go? Essendon traded out its first pick (No.9) to Melbourne for a massive haul of selections because it was in danger of being eaten up by a bid on Kako. The gun small forward will land at the Bombers but the interest is where the bid comes in – St Kilda, Richmond or Port Adelaide are the big threats.

Isaac Kako in action during the Marsh AFL Championships U18 Boys match between Vic Metro and South Australia at Alberton Oval on June 30, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Last month's Form Guide ranking: 18

Berry fits the modern mould for small forwards with his running ability, capacity to get up and down the ground, his finishing skills and creativity inside-50. He booted 27 goals from 14 games for the Bushrangers and also led Vic Country's goalkicking with nine majors during the carnival, seeing him named an All-Australian. He works his way around goal and is precise with his ball use.

Where does he go? Berry is invited to the first night of the draft, so has plenty of clubs keen in the first 20 selections. Greater Western Sydney has done its work and has three picks inside the first 21, while West Coast (No.12), Fremantle (pick 14) and Richmond (No.10 and 11) have also done their work on him.

Joe Berry in action during the Marsh U18 AFL National Championships match between Vic Country and the Allies at Brighton Homes Arena on July 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Last month's Form Guide ranking: 15

Hotton recently had some minor follow-up surgery on his knee following his reconstruction earlier in the year, but has hit the next stage of his recovery as he plots a cautious approach. Clubs are still very keen on him given what he showed at the start of the season with Sandringham as a versatile, athletic, agile midfielder who can sidestep, jump, land and turn opponents inside out. His standout game this year came against Oakleigh when he had 32 disposals and booted four goals.

Where does he go? One of the mysteries of the draft given his injury layoff. Hotton was on track to be a potential top-10 pick before the ACL but won't be in that bracket now. West Coast will consider as will Richmond with its later first-round picks, while the Western Bulldogs (No.17) have also done their work. The Giants, with three first-round picks, could well be an option for Hotton, too.

Taj Hotton in action during the AFL Academy's clash against Coburg on April 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Last month's Form Guide ranking: 16

With his striking left-foot kicking and all-round versatility, Lindsay offers a consistent package of traits. His season finished earlier than he had hoped due to his PCL knee injury ruling him out of the end of Gippsland's finals series, but before then he had claimed the Morrish Medal as the best player in the Coates Talent League. The midfielder had one of his best games of his season for Vic Country in the final clash of the under-18 carnival, when he collected 30 disposals.

Where does he go? Clubs such as St Kilda, Fremantle, West Coast and the Western Bulldogs are all expected to look at Lindsay with first-round selections.

Learn More 01:55

Last month's Form Guide ranking: 19

Whitlock is a key forward who leads at the ball carrier, he reads the ball well in the air and has shown himself to be an accurate kick for goal. He kicked 25 majors from 12 games for the Bushrangers in the Coates Talent League and also showed at that level he could find the ball at different parts of the ground. He finished second in the standing vertical jump and fifth in the running vertical jump at the Draft Combine.

Where does he go? Right in the mix for Port Adelaide at No.13, while Richmond has also considered with its back-to-back picks (No.10, 11). Sydney will also wait to see if any of the key position forwards get through to their first-round selections.

Jack Whitlock in action during the 2km time trial at the 2024 Telstra AFL National Draft Combine. Picture: AFL Photos

Last month's Form Guide ranking: 17

The intercepting defender likes to prowl around the backline and fly for his grabs. He is a penetrating kick and can quickly turn defence into attack with his ball use and game reading in the air, having spent the majority of his junior career as a forward. Trainor missed the end of Sandringham's season, including its Grand Final win over the Greater Western Victoria Rebels, with concussion before sitting out Draft Combine testing due to a hip complaint.

Where does he go? Trainor looks set to come into considerations in the latter stages of the first round. Sydney, with picks 19 and 22, could look at him, while the Tigers, with multiple selections, could also be in the mix for the backman as may be the Bulldogs.

Learn More 01:03

Last month's Form Guide ranking: 20

Shanahan sits comfortably among the leading key forwards in the draft group this season and, unlike the rest, he has also done it against senior opposition. In stepping up to play three games with Essendon's VFL side late in the season, Shanahan showed his craft, kicked 11 goals and looked very comfortable with the jump. He is a great finisher around goal, he times his leads well and some clubs even think he has attributes to play in the backline through his career.

Where does he go? Richmond, Port Adelaide, Greater Western Sydney, West Coast and Sydney are all viewed as the most favoured clubs to snaffle Shanahan in the first round – of course, other clubs trying to use future first-round picks to buy back into the early stages of this year's draft could also eye him should he get through a few more picks.

Learn More 03:18

Last month's Form Guide ranking: 24

Dattoli has a will to win that comes from a fierce inner drive. He has strived to be a footballer from a young age, studying other players who have reached the top level and copying their work ethic, and will soon join the top level. Clubs mainly see him as a small forward who can have an impact in the midfield, and he has confidence to be able to do most of his damage as a ball-getting midfielder who is good overhead. He stepped up in some big games late in the season when he returned to the Northern Knights.

Where does he go? Looking likely to be a late first-round pick or a name to come early in the second round. Richmond, with its picks 18, 20, 23 and 24, will be right in Dattoli's range, as will the Swans and Bulldogs.

Learn More 01:58

Last month's Form Guide ranking: 21

Hynes couldn't have done a lot more this draft season, particularly with his performances for the Dandenong Stingrays. He has brute strength and he uses it, pushing past opponents with power and force. But he also has some finesse to go with that side of his game where he is able to kick goals regularly and in different ways, is good with his hands out of the stoppages in the centre and had a very consistent campaign, booting 23 goals from 15 games for the Stingrays whilst averaging 24 touches. He could impact at AFL level next year.

Where does he go? Hynes can split opinions in clubs, making it more likely that he comes into contention from pick 20 to 30. The clubs which like him like him a lot and others have him down a bit further, so he has a wider range than many prospects.

Cooper Hynes in action during the 2024 Coates Talent League preliminary final between the Sandringham Dragons and the Dandenong Stingrays at RSEA Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Last month's Form Guide ranking: 22

The running man. Marshall just keeps on working – up and back, contest to contest, effort to effort. Marshall puts a lot of work into his professionalism and he found the benefits with a consistent season at all levels he played. It finished with a best-on-ground display in the Coates Talent League Grand Final for the Sandringham Dragons, when he picked up 28 disposals and kicked two goals in a terrific outing. As a product of Brisbane's Academy, Marshall has already trained with the Lions and will take on the challenge of breaking into their line-up.

Where does he go? Off to the Lions as an Academy player, where he will fight for a spot in their premiership midfield unit. A bid for Marshall appears likely to come in past pick No.20, with Sydney linked as a possible bidder with one of its two first-rounders.

Sam Marshall is tackled by Harvey Langford in the 2023 AFL Futures match on Grand Final day. Picture: AFL Photos

Last month's Form Guide ranking: 23

Whitlock has an advantage over other talls vying for spots as top-30 picks in that he has comfortably shown across this year he can play as a marking and intercepting centre half-back and also as a goalkicking centre-half forward. That's where his second half of the season took him for the Murray Bushrangers, where he booted 27 goals including eight games of multiple goals. He competes and has a good array of attributes to develop.

Where does he go? Looks likely to fit into the 15-30 market of the draft. The Giants could look at him, as with the Swans, while the Tigers are another club who could go that way if they want to add a versatile tall to their draft bounty.

Matt Whitlock in action during Vic Country's clash against the Allies in the Marsh Under-18 Championships on July 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Last month's Form Guide ranking: 25

All the leading draft prospects have a standout game, the match that sits in the mind of recruiters and draft watchers with immediate recall that sums up the player. For Faull, his five-goal effort against Oakleigh in the Rebels' preliminary final win. And in saying 'effort', Faull's was all that. The key forward worked super hard, he clunks marks, he battles with opponents in an old-fashioned, competitive way. He can also hit the scoreboard – 27 goals from 12 games in the second half of the Rebels' season after an early-year back injury was a great return.

Where does he go? In the mix as Port Adelaide looks at talls with its first pick, while Greater Western Sydney would also look at him. Should he get to the Swans' picks, Faull would be right in their wheelhouse.

Learn More 02:04

Last month's Form Guide ranking: 26

Oliver has described himself as always being "that tough little kid" on the football field. That much is clear when watching the half-back flanker go about his business, which includes an attack on the ball that is fierce and uncompromising. The left-footer will appeal to clubs because of his hard edge but he also had a really consistent season, valuing defence for Vic Metro and the Sandringham Dragons.

Where does he go? Greater Western Sydney has been linked to Oliver with pick 21 and that's about where clubs think his draft range kicks in. Richmond and Port Adelaide are also chances for Oliver in that part of the draft.

Learn More 01:09

Last month's Form Guide ranking: 28

A true riser in the second half of the season, Hannaford has an explosive streak that caught the eye of clubs in a big way. After starting the year as a defensive option, he was swung forward in the second half of the Rebels’ campaign and kicked 21 goals from the final nine games of their year, including one goal from 24 disposals and nine tackles in the Coates Talent League Grand Final. He's a small forward who uses his strength and power for high impact and his highlights reel was fun to watch by the end of the campaign.

Where does he go? Hannaford was every club's hidden gem, before he wasn't and it turned out a lot were watching him but keeping it under wraps. It probably sees him come into contention in the second round, with Greater Western Sydney, the Western Bulldogs and Port Adelaide among the clubs to be interested.

Ollie Hannaford competes in the 2km time trial during the 2024 Telstra AFL State Draft Combine at MSAC. Picture: AFL Photos

Last month's Form Guide ranking: 29

Dodson has been the standout ruck prospect in the pool throughout the season, having been named the All-Australian ruckman from the under-18 carnival for South Australia. The top basketball talent uses some of his other code's traits in his football game, being good at ground level and having agility around the stoppages. He can also find the footy – he averaged 24 disposals and 27 hitouts in the last month of Sturt's under-18 season.

Where does he go? Who needs a ruckman? It is the perennial draft question on where the best ruckman lands. Richmond, with its haul of picks, could look at Dodson to grab a young ruck.

Learn More 02:38

Last month's Form Guide ranking: 30

Moraes set up his draft hopes as a bottom-ager, when he produced some dominant games for the Eastern Ranges in 2023, showing his goalkicking prowess from the midfield. He did that again this year, with the hard-running wingman averaging 24 disposals and booting 18 goals for the Ranges, including a five-goal game against Western Jets late in the season. Moraes finished in the top-10 for the 2km time trial at the Combine, running 6:25 minutes.

Where does he go? Looks most likely to fit into the 20-40 range of the draft. The Western Bulldogs and Port Adelaide have multiple picks in that range and are possibilities, while the Hawks also enter the draft at No.33.

Learn More 01:22

Last month's Form Guide ranking: 27

Gross is a contested player who enjoys the cut and thrust of getting it in his hands. His most damaging and influential form has been when he has split his time between the midfield and forward line. He can bob up and kick a goal – averaging just under one a game this season – with his best performance coming in the qualifying final when he booted 2.3 from 21 disposals and his overhead marking for a player his height is an undoubted strength and been on show since he was a bottom-ager with Oakleigh.

Where does he go? Gross looks likely to fit into the 25-40 section of the draft.