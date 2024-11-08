Tobie Travaglia during the 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Boys match between Vic Country and South Australia at Ikon Park on June 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

TOBIE Travaglia knew the questions were coming. Recruiters and journalists at last month's Draft Combine all wanted to know the same thing: what happened in the dying seconds at Marvel Stadium in July?

It was the defining moment of this year's Marsh Under-18 National Championships, but it won't define the 18-year-old from Sandhurst.

With less than a minute to play, Travaglia appeared to take a game-saving, title-clinching contested mark just outside defensive 50, only for the umpire to pay a free kick against the Vic Country captain for a hold on first-round prospect Luke Trainor.

Travaglia was then penalised for dissent, turning a ball from outside the arc to the top of the square. Trainor converted to win the championships for Vic Metro. Pandemonium ensued. Travaglia was left in a state of devastation, despite producing a string of performances that enhanced his standing in the 2024 draft pool.

That moment hasn't impacted Travaglia's draft prospects. He was named at half-back in the All-Australian team days later after finishing fifth in the Larke Medal on 15 votes, following a carnival where he averaged 21.8 disposals at 85 per cent efficiency to go with 6.2 marks. He was then named at half-back in the Coates Talent League team of the year, following a standout season for the Bendigo Pioneers.

"People ask me what happened all the time. I don't really know how to explain it because I was in such shock at the time. Trainor got a free kick for abuse. I said, 'Are you serious? That's an absolute joke'. That was it," Travaglia told AFL.com.au at the Draft Combine.

Learn More 02:06

"Got paid 50. I had my head in my hands, then the cameras are on you. I'm very grateful for the support I had around me. The Vic Country guys were great.

"I had Joel Selwood reach out to me. He just said it's a moment and you'll have many moments like that in your career. Don't let it define you as a person. You've had a great year, keep going and hopefully you can help in the hoops."

It took Travaglia a week to get over what happened at Marvel Stadium. He was given the heads up that Selwood was reaching out, otherwise he would have dismissed the message as a prank from one of his mates.

Learn More 01:37

It wasn't. It was from one of the most revered leaders in the history of our game. Someone who grew up in the area and played for the same teams: St Therese's, Sandhurst and Bendigo. And like Selwood, leadership is a key tenet of Travaglia the person and the player.

"I feel like the way I conduct myself at training and the way I go about things with my work habits and how competitive I am are the natural traits of me being a leader," Travaglia said. "I'm a vocal leader but also lead by my actions. I definitely feel going forward it's something I can definitely do in the future."

When it comes to the way Travaglia has played as a junior and what he has the potential to do in the AFL down the track, recruiters draw parallels with Will Day. Before Day became a Peter Crimmins medallist at Hawthorn, the South Australian was a skinny half-back from Sacred Heart College. Some thought pick No.13 was a high price to pay for Day. It wasn't.

Tobie Travaglia in action during the AFL National Draft Combine at Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre on October 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Day and Travaglia are both managed by Tom McConville and Brett Deledio from Mac's Sports and have spent time together this year. Can Travaglia develop from a star underage half-back to a midfield weapon at the next level?

"I feel like in three or four years' time, however long that may be, I can move into the midfield like Will. I know one day my body will click; I'm hoping to grow a bit more height wise. I'm still quite raw so I think I have the potential to become a midfielder in a few years' time," he said.

"I had lunch with him one day, so it was great to pick his brain. We've been similar players at the same age. I get linked to Will quite a bit with our build, the way we play, the positions we play."

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

Bendigo has a rich history of producing AFL stars. From the Selwood clan to the Tarrant brothers. From Nathan Brown and Nick Dal Santo to Ollie Wines and Dustin Martin. And more recently Clayton Oliver. But last year, the Pioneers produced their very first pick No.1 in the form of Harley Reid.

Travaglia beat Reid in Bendigo's best and fairest count, a fact he doesn't forget to bring up when chatting to the West Coast young gun. Having someone 12 months ahead has helped Travaglia navigate the challenges of a year where everything matters more than ever before.

"It's pretty funny. I don't speak to Harley too much," he said. "But when I do it [2023 best and fairest result] does get brought up. I had a great time last year. I've followed him from afar this year and it is interesting to watch.

As a bottom-ager, it was Tobie Travaglia who beat Harley Reid in the race for the Bendigo Pioneers best and fairest award.



The gun draft prospect joins Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio: https://t.co/bd9OA974zJ pic.twitter.com/XIpHwjlQ4a — AFL (@AFL) October 2, 2024

"It's amazing to watch him running around in the West Coast colours. You realise he was just playing with me at Bendigo. It happens so fast. He is in that position because of how hard he trains and how good he is. He is going to be a superstar in the future. Really fascinating to follow him."

Before Travaglia put the finishing touches on his 2024 campaign by finishing second behind Sydney Academy member Joel Cochran in the 2km time-trial at the Combine, stopping the clock at 6:13, the lifelong Carlton supporter got the chance to play two games in the navy Blue in August.

Carlton national recruiting manager Mick Agresta invited Travaglia to play a couple of games under Luke Power at the end of the VFL season. After collecting 15 touches against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium, Travaglia finished with 22 the following week against Richmond at Ikon Park and was rewarded with access to the property steward's cupboard.

"The manager of the VFL took me into a room and said take what you want from these tubs. I got some socks, shorts but I went looking deep and found Matty Cottrell's old jumper. It was pretty cool," he said.

"I'm a massive Carlton supporter, so I loved the opportunity to play there. Lukey Power and Tom Lonergan were great with me. I was there for the last two weeks of the season and everyone knew the structures so well, so they just said do what you do, use your strengths and take the game on."

Carlton currently has pick No.3 and No.38. Travaglia is expected to still be on the board after the Blues' first pick, but he won't last too long on night one of this month's Telstra AFL Draft. He has been waiting for this moment for years. That wait is almost over.