Alex Dodson is rated as one of the best ruck prospects in this year's draft

Alex Dodson during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Boys match between Vic Country and South Australia at IKON Park, June 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE OFFERS were piling up and AFL recruiters were getting nervous.

Halfway through the season, as South Australian youngster Alex Dodson was seriously considering a move to basketball, the very real possibility of the draft's best ruck prospect being taken off the board was growing larger.

A handful of Division 1 college basketball programs in the United States had extended scholarship offers to Dodson, while the Adelaide 36ers in Australia's NBL had also offered him a development player spot on its roster.

It had followed a start to the SANFL season where the 203cm Dodson had displayed the type of athleticism and mobility that also made him one of the draft's best and most intriguing ruck prospects.

AFL recruiters were desperate for Dodson to eventually choose football and, in August, they finally got their wish. After rejecting the offer from the 36ers and stalling on scholarship opportunities in the United States, Dodson began informing clubs he would pursue footy over basketball.

"For me, it was just a personal decision," Dodson told AFL.com.au.

"Obviously, I have a deep love for both sports. It was just about weighing up the pros and cons and what I thought I could make more of a future and a career from. What best suited me … I ultimately came to that decision of footy."

Dodson's appeal is obvious. Having sat out a full season of football in his bottom-age campaign last year, instead focusing entirely on basketball, his return game demonstrated all of his immense potential.

Playing for Sturt against Glenelg in late April, Dodson had 27 disposals and 19 hitouts despite a hefty defeat. He then followed that with 32 disposals and 34 hitouts in a thrilling victory over Woodville-West Torrens a few weeks later.

Not only did Dodson dominate at SANFL under-18 level through his ball-winning and aerial threat, as well as his obvious athletic attributes, he also showcased his poise and class whenever he was in possession. They're traits gained from basketball.

Alex Dodson in action during the Marsh AFL Championships U18 Boys match between South Australia and Western Australia at Alberton Oval on June 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"It translates a lot," Dodson said.

"Especially when I first came back, I noticed it a lot more. You look at the Scott Pendleburys and the way they play and they always look really composed with the ball. When talking with recruiters and other people, that's the stuff they've noticed about my game.

"I'm more of a high disposal getter for my position and I think I'm able to take that extra second when I find the ball. The agility aspect of it as well and the decision-making comes from basketball."

Dodson's potential in basketball was just as significant. Having represented South Australia and the AIS in junior programs, he was called up to Australia's under-18 side for this year's DBB Albert Schweitzer Tournament in Germany.

A competition pitting the world's best under-18 sides against each other, Dodson was part of an Australian team that beat Serbia in the final to win the tournament and secure the country's second ever title and its first since 2010.

"I've had the footy-basketball thing going on for multiple years now," Dodson said.

"At the start of last year, I sat down with family and coaches and weighed up the pros and cons of each. I looked towards the rest of the year and realised I had some basketball commitments that I needed to attend to and focus on.

"Throughout that year, I was in continuous contact with the state program back in South Australia. The thought of me coming back was always on the table. At the start of this year, I decided to make that comeback."

Dodson’s terrific season with Sturt – where he averaged 20.8 disposals, 24.9 hitouts and 4.6 clearances from his nine under-18 games – speaks volumes, given his late start following his basketball commitments, as well as the fact he combined much of his year playing two sports and finishing school.

There was also a national championships campaign with South Australia, where Dodson played in the final three matches and capped his carnival with All-Australian honours having averaged 17.3 disposals and 19.7 hitouts per game.

"It's been a challenge," Dodson said.

"This year as well with Year 12 and schooling, it's been tough. At first, I would probably get quite overwhelmed and stressed at times with it all. You've got friends at school and people on the outside telling you what to do and giving you their opinions.

"For me, it was all about not getting too focused on that or what was online. I just wanted to stick to me and my family and the close people around me. That's when I was able to let go of some of that stress and when I was able to implement some strategies and focus on my sport and my schooling. That's when I was really able to make that decision and get that complete focus."

The culmination of Dodson’s exciting campaign, his Luke Jackson-type traits as a modern ruck and his high ceiling has clubs of the belief he could be among the top 30 prospects in this year’s draft pool. But just to hear his name called will be the conclusion of a long road to the AFL for the youngster.

"It would mean everything," Dodson said.

"I've had a lot of decisions to make throughout the season and footy is what I've decided on. This is really what I want to achieve. I'd love to take that next step in my career and take that step to the professional world.

"It's something I'm really striving towards and it's something I'm really prepared for."