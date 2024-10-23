Between 61 and 70 picks are anticipated at this year's AFL Draft

RICHMOND'S huge haul of picks will be the outlier in this year's Telstra AFL Draft, despite the pool catching hype as one of the most even in recent seasons.

The Tigers currently hold eight picks inside the first 24 selections, with the club to consider packaging up picks to climb higher up the board or trade a pick into 2025 for a future first-round selection.

Either way, Richmond's investment will remain the biggest as most clubs look set to use between three and four selections across the two-night draft, with a minimum of 61 picks and maximum of 70 selections expected.

That prediction is in line with only slightly higher levels than in previous years.

Adelaide, which holds pick No.4, and Hawthorn, are set to use two selections – the fewest of clubs – while Gold Coast is also expected to take two or three players at the draft.

Collingwood, Fremantle, Melbourne and North Melbourne are all anticipated to use three selections at the draft, while Brisbane, Geelong, Port Adelaide, Sydney and West Coast are likely to use three or four picks.

Activating four picks appears the most likely outcome for Essendon, Carlton and Greater Western Sydney, while the Western Bulldogs could take between four and five picks. St Kilda is expected to take at least four selections at the draft, with the Saints holding picks No.7 and 8 in the first round.

The Tigers are already having clubs make offers for their first-round selections as rivals hope Richmond wants to somewhat space out its huge haul of picks across two draft crops.

However, even if the Tigers move one or two picks, they are still expected to be the biggest player at the draft in terms of the number of selections used.

The strong draft crop has seen clubs be open to finding more picks, however there has been many tight for list spots heading into the off-season.

There were 64 selections last year, following 59 in 2022, 65 in 2021 and 59 in 2020. The average for the past four years has been 62 players selected.