Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge bring you the latest draft news as the 'Wall of Picks' makes its debut

Sam Lalor celebrates kicking a goal for Victoria Country during the 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Boys. Picture: Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos

THE 'Wall of Picks' makes its Gettable debut on this week's episode.

Just a week out from the Telstra AFL Draft, we take a look at the top 30 prospects and where they could head, plus we analyse what the top recruiters in this year's pool could be thinking.

Will the Tigers take Sam Lalor? Or will it be Finn O'Sullivan? And how does that change what the Blues will do at pick No.3? Who will be the first key forward off the board? Plus, could there be a big bolter heading for the top 10?

Learn More 29:09

Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge answer all of those questions, while they also take a look at which clubs could be looking to split picks, slide back, or exchange future selections to get back into this year's draft.

