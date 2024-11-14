Josh Treacy expects young forward Jye Amiss to be a handful for opposition teams after putting on considerable size over the off-season

Jye Amiss celebrates after scoring a goal during the match between Fremantle and Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium in round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE star Josh Treacy has warned opposition defenders will have a hard time manhandling sidekick Jye Amiss in 2025 after the young goalkicker returned from his third off-season with added size and strength.

Amiss was among 16 young Dockers who returned to training on Thursday, with Treacy also hitting the track but making a cautious start as he bounces back from a PCL injury late last season.

While the 22-year-old said the players had all come back in good condition, it was Amiss who stood out with his increased upper body strength as he looks to counter the physical approach backmen took to him last year.

"By the look of him this morning, he's put on a couple more kilos so I'd be a bit nervous if you always want to wrestle him again this year," Treacy said on Thursday.

"I think it's quite exciting that he's looking to grow in that game already and yeah I think it's going to be a really exciting battle between the forwards and the backs this year, especially at training.

"I think it's going to get quite competitive, and I think that's going to be the best thing for us."

Treacy suffered a PCL injury in round 21 last season and missed the final three rounds, spending part of his off-season in rehabilitation and moving in and out of training on Thursday while putting in a long running session.

The powerful forward, who kicked 45 goals in a breakout 2024, said he would be cautiously managed for a couple of weeks before targeting full training.

"I spent quite a bit of time in here with the rehab staff (in the off-season), doing everything I could to give myself the best opportunity to be right this time of year and set myself up for next year," Treacy said.

"Still coming back a little bit from the knee, so it's going to be a little bit monitored, but all is going really well and in a good position, so we'll be back in a couple of weeks no worries."

Learn More 18:03

Treacy chose not to watch any football during last year's finals series given the frustration at letting a top eight spot slip, but he put thought into his own game and how he can get better in 2025.

The young Victorian finished fourth in the Doig Medal after taking charge of the Dockers' forward line, but there was still room to grow after emerging as one of the most exciting young key position players in the game.

"I wanted to really sit down and nut out what next year looks like for me, what's going to be best for me, and what I can bring to make us a really good team," Treacy said.

"I certainly won't be taking the foot off the throttle, that's for sure. I only look to continue to grow and become even better.

"I know there's a lot of work to do and a long time to go. I'll continue to value the right stuff and surround myself with good people, which is going to help me put in a good year."