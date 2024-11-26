Harry Boyd during a game between the SANFL and VFL on April 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SANFL ruckman Harry Boyd has been invited to train with St Kilda during the pre-season supplemental selection period, after Brad Crouch's retirement opened up a spot on the rookie list at RSEA Park.

The 26-year-old emerged as one of the best state league players in the country this year, sharing the top individual honour in the SANFL with former Port Adelaide and Essendon midfielder Will Snelling.

Boyd also won the Sharman Medal, voted by the coaches, as well as his second Norwood best and fairest after leading the Redlegs to a Grand Final appearance.

Magarey Medal winners Will Snelling and Harry Boyd. Picture: David Mariuz (SANFL)

The Shepparton product played for the Murray Bushrangers in the TAC Cup, then spent two seasons with Werribee in the VFL, before returning home to play in the Goulburn Valley Football League in 2019.

But during the pandemic, Norwood signed him for the 2021 season where he has become a star in the SANFL, winning the Jack Oatey Medal after leading the Redlegs all the way in 2022.

Boyd averaged 41.8 hitouts, 20.1 disposals and 10.0 clearances per game in 2024 and looms as a readymade back-up behind Rowan Marshall, following a strange turn of events in the ruck department.

Lachlan Delahunty and Harry Boyd contest the ruck during the 2022 state game between the WAFL and SANFL. Picture: AFL Photos

St Kilda had looked to sign Ivan Soldo before a medial, weeks after delisting Tom Campbell, who was then signed by Melbourne as a delisted free agent.

The Saints exited last week without a spot available on its list to audition prospects during the SSP.

But after months of uncertainty regarding the future of Crouch, the former Crow announced his decision to retire on Tuesday afternoon, creating a list spot for Boyd.