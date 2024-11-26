West Coast draftees Lucca Grego and Tom Gross hope to be part of new coach Andrew McQualter's early plans in 2025

Lucca Grego and Tom Gross in action at West Coast's training session on November 25, 2024. Picture: West Coast FC

VERSATILE West Coast draftee Lucca Grego is determined to put his name up for selection as early as possible next season after arriving in Perth and speaking to new coach Andrew McQualter about playing as a half-back.

Grego, recruited with pick No.48 in last week's Telstra AFL Draft, was a prolific midfielder for the Western Jets this year while also playing at half-back for Vic Metro.

The 18-year-old, who joined fellow interstate recruits Jobe Shanahan and Tom Gross at the club on Tuesday, said the Eagles were an ideal club for him to join and he hoped to be part of McQualter's early plans next season.

"I want to put my name up for selection as soon as possible, so I'm training hard, recovering harder, and trying to get my name out there," Grego said.

"I actually sat down with 'Mini' yesterday and had a little chat, and at the moment we're looking at a half-back role, so you get the best of both worlds.

"A bit of attack and a bit of defence, which I pride myself on and my one-on-one ability, so I'm playing half-back and I'm keen to get out there and have a run around."

Grego said the lifestyle in WA suited him and he has moved in with fellow 4WD enthusiast Jamie Cripps to learn the ropes at AFL level and adjust to the professional lifestyle.

The young leader hoped his early experiences around NRL club Melbourne Storm, where his Dad was a member of the coaching team, would prove valuable in his new career.

"Dad was a development coach in the under 19s and under 21s with the Melbourne Storm and I got some very good advice and very good experiences," Grego said.

"I've been around that environment with Craig Bellamy and Cameron Smith and Cameron Munster.

"It definitely took my professionalism and my experiences to the next level and being around that at a young age has really helped me so far."

Lucca Grego in action during the Coates Talent League testing day on March 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Fellow draftee Gross is another versatile addition to West Coast's young list with the ability to play as an inside midfielder, winger and forward, with McQualter earmarking him early as a half-forward who can have spurts up the ground.

Gross said young Eagles Reuben Ginbey and Elijah Hewett were two new teammates he would look to follow, with five-time All-Australian Jeremy McGovern hosting the Oakleigh Chargers product.

Joining a club with nine new players, including ex-Richmond pair Liam Baker and Jack Graham and former Carlton forward Matt Owies, was exciting for the pick No.46.

"It's so good. I was talking to a few of the boys yesterday and Matt Owies said he was drafted [to the Blues] with two other boys and it was sort of hard for him," Gross said.

"So, to have six draftees and three new recruits is really exciting.

"Everyone is on a level playing field [with McQualter] and looking forward to seeing what he implements to the new strategy."

For Shanahan, the Draft experience has been a whirlwind after missing selection in last Wednesday's opening round, but the highly touted key position player said he was thrilled to land at the Eagles via pick No.30.

Living with premiership defender Tom Cole, Shanahan said he would look to build himself up this pre-season before setting long-term goals, with the 18-year-old open to playing at either end of the ground.

"He (McQualter) just asked me what I think I should be, but I don't really care where I play. I just want to play," Shanahan said.

"I'll play key back or key forward, it doesn't really bother me too much. I've had more experience in the forward line, but I think last year in Pioneers I played my best footy down back.

"Obviously every kid wants to play round one, but it's pretty hard and you've got to work your way up and prove yourself a bit."