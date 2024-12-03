Swans great Michael O'Loughlin ahead of the Marn Grook game between Sydney and Carlton in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL is pleased to announce that Hall of Famer, two-time All Australian and proud Kaurna / Ngarrindjeri / Narungga man Michael O’Loughlin has been appointed as Chair of Selectors for the 2025 Toyota Indigenous All Stars match.



He will be joined by North Melbourne AFL Assistant Coach Xavier Clarke who will take up the position as Senior Coach of the side, along with AFL Indigenous and Multicultural Player Engagement Manager Pauly Vandenbergh, former Hawthorn and Port Adelaide player Chad Wingard, AFL Executive General Manager Social Policy and Inclusion Tanya Hosch, AFL Executive General Manager of Football Laura Kane and AFL General Manager Football Operations Josh Mahoney.



O’Loughlin is well credentialled to lead the selection panel, having played 303 games for the Sydney Swans and is their second-highest leading goal kicker with 521 goals. He was the club’s leading goal kicker in 2000 and 2001 and claimed Best and Fairest in 1998. He is a member of the AFL’s Indigenous Team of the Century and coached the Indigenous All Stars team that toured Ireland in 2013.



A proud Larrakia and Amrreamo / Marritjavin man, Clarke joined North Melbourne as Assistant Coach in 2023 and prior to this was Senior Coach for the NT Thunder in 2014, coaching the side to a Premiership in 2015, before he joined the Richmond Football Club as Development Coach in 2016.



He played 106 games for St Kilda and the Brisbane Lions from 2002-2010 before retiring in 2011.



Hosch said it was fantastic to have O’Loughlin lead the selection panel and Clarke take on the Head Coach role.



“To have a former player of the calibre of Micky lead the selection of this side is fantastic,” said Ms Hosch.



“His football record speaks for itself but he has also been an immense leader amongst the Indigenous community and continues to give back to through his work on numerous foundations and through his business.



“He epitomises the on- and off-field excellence and community spirit that characterises the Indigenous All Stars side and we are thrilled to have him on board leading the selection next year.



“Xavier is a highly regarded Assistant Coach in the Toyota AFL Premiership competition and has been a part of three Premierships when he was with the Richmond Football Club.



“I know Xavier has future ambitions to be an AFL Senior Coach and we are thrilled to provide him with this opportunity to be the Head Coach of the Indigenous All Stars in February as he continues in the coaching pathway.”