Jason Horne-Francis in action during Port Adelaide's win over Fremantle in round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PLENTY is happening behind the scenes at AFL Fantasy HQ.

We've learned there will be some big changes to the Draft game, but the numbers are also being crunched for the launch of Classic.

The salary cap for AFL Fantasy Classic has been revealed. To match the figure clubs work with, Fantasy coaches will have $17,800,000 to spend on their squad in 2025. The prices have jumped off the back of the new cap, making last season's top player - Rowan Marshall - the most expensive in the game at a whopping $1.2 million.

Champion Data revealed the positions last month and the forwards have taken a bit of a hit. Roy isn't too concerned as he rates ex-Dogs Bailey Smith, Jack Macrae and Caleb Daniel as members of the top six FWD-eligible players.

MID/FWD Jason Horne-Francis is among the list as a player to target in Draft.

The exciting rebuild of the Fantasy Draft platform is making excellent progress and Jaiden Popowski joins Roy, Calvin and Warnie to discuss his role working on the Official Fantasy game of the AFL. His projections will be added to the platform and he has developed new scoring presets for Draft leagues to consider using for custom scoring leagues.

'Impact' and 'Prestige' are formulas with a different take on the standard Fantasy scoring system that aims to reward those players who are elite in their role. Players such as Marcus Bontempelli sit at the top of these scoring systems.

The Traders continue to take notes and prepare themselves for the launch of the game later this month on another fun episode of the podcast.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode guide

1:30 - Positions have been revealed.

3:40 - Jason Horne-Francis is a big name to gain FWD status.

5:30 - 33 defenders averaged over 80 last season compared to seven forwards.

7:15 - Roy announces his Rollin' 22 starting with defenders.

12:45 - Errol Gulden is Roy's M1.

15:00 - Rowan Marshall and Tristan Xerri are the top rucks.

17:15 - Roy is getting 'unwanted Dogs' from the RSPCA.

24:10 - The Fantasy Classic salary cap is $17.8 million.

28:50 - Jaiden Popowski shares what his new role is with AFL Fantasy.

31:35 - New projections are coming to Fantasy Classic and Draft.

34:10 - Win probability is coming to head-to-head matches.

37:00 - Jaiden has been working on new scoring systems named 'Impact' and 'Prestige'.

41:10 - Injury reserve is something Jaiden will add to his Draft league settings.

42:45 - Sam Lalor will be priced at $340k.

45:20 - VFL stats for Levi Ashcroft were huge.

