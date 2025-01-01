Noah Balta has been charged with assault

Noah Balta at Richmond training on July 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND tall Noah Balta has been charged with assault after an incident this week.

The Tigers confirmed on Wednesday night that Balta, 25, has been charged after an incident on Monday, December 30.

The club declined to comment further given the matter is now before the courts

The AFL is aware of the incident.

Noah Balta during the round 23 match between Hawthorn and Richmond at the MCG, August 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

In October, Balta signed a massive seven-year contract extension, tying him to the Tigers until the end of 2032.

Balta has played 104 games in six seasons for Richmond, including their 2020 premiership win.

He played 19 games in 2024, playing both as a tall in defence and the forward 50.