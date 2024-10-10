Richmond locks in athletic utility to huge deal as wave of departures looms in trade period

RICHMOND has re-signed Noah Balta to a massive seven-year contract extension, tying him to the club until the end of 2032.

AFL.com.au's Callum Twomey broke the news on Thursday that Balta, who was due to hit free agency next year, has recommitted his future to the Tigers.

Massive get for the Tigers, with Noah Balta signing a huge seven-year extension through to the end of 2032.



He joins Connor Rozee, Sam Taylor, Aaron Naughton and Max King as the only players currently contracted until the end of the 2032 season.

Richmond is set to have more room in its salary cap after the current trade period, with Shai Bolton and Daniel Rioli having requested trades despite being contracted on long-term deals.

Jack Graham has already joined West Coast as a free agent, while Liam Baker is set to join him during the trade period.

Balta, 24, has played 104 games in six seasons for the Tigers, including their 2020 premiership win.

He played 19 games this season, playing both as a tall in defence and the forward 50.

"I think I am a loyal person, and I want to repay the favour that players like David Astbury, Alex Rance, and Dylan Grimes showed me when I was younger," he said.

"They pushed me to get better, and now I want to be the one helping to drive the next generation.

"I could not see myself playing anywhere else, and I think the hard work that we are about to all put in will make the future highs even sweeter."

Players signed until 2032

Noah Balta (Rich)

Max King (StK)

Aaron Naughton (WB)

Connor Rozee (PA)

Sam Taylor (GWS)